Devon Burke finishes off Newton North's semifinal sweep of Needham, setting up Division 1 girls’ volleyball final vs. Barnstable

The junior hitter was unstoppable from the left pin, smacking seven of her 15 kills in the third set of a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of No. 5 Needham in Wednesday’s Division 1 semifinal at Newton South.

Sasha Selivan has worked on spreading the ball out to Newton North’s deep group of hitters this season, and the Tigers play their best when their freshman setter does.

The top-seeded Tigers (24-1) will take on No. 3 Barnstable in Saturday’s final at Worcester State (6:30 p.m.).

“She does great,” Selivan said of Burke. “Especially when the ball is inside more, she goes right at it and just bangs it. She’s so good. I love setting Devon. Her energy is contagious, it’s awesome playing with her.”

Senior Chloe Lee (five kills, three aces) and junior Alexa Marucci (four aces) each went on serving runs, with Marucci racking up eight service points early in the fourth set to take a 10-1 lead. Selivan was terrific as well, dishing out 20 assists and adding six kills.

“All of us played very well and really worked together as a team and clicked together,” Burke said. “Everything we’ve been working on at practice really worked well tonight.”

It was an outstanding performance at the perfect time for the Tigers, after their regular season matchup with the Rockets (17-4) went five sets. Newton North had a 2-0 lead in that game, but let Needham into it by making errors. This game was very different.

“I think this was our most complete moment,” said Tigers coach Nile Fox. “We played great. We were consistent. We were aggressive . . . I’m really happy with what we did.”

Sisters Sam (nine kills, eight digs) and Lizzie Tam (21 assists) led the Rockets, in Sam’s last game as a senior.

“I’m so proud of them, getting into the state semifinal is so exciting,” said Needham coach Courtney Todesco. “They worked so hard. That’s not an easy feat.”

Newton North’s JoJo Wang (right) blocks a shot from Needham’s Emma Nolfi during the Division 1 girls' volleyball semifinal at Newton South. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Barnstable 3, Franklin 0 — The Red Hawks have been the standard bearer for volleyball in the Bay State the past 30 years, racking up 18 state titles. But the competition is now stiffer. Following a number of near misses, Barnstable booked its first trip to the final since 2018 with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of No. 10 Franklin at Oliver Ames High School.

Senior Charlotte Sullivan (11 kills in a dominant performance in the middle) will be making her first appearance in the final.

“It means everything,” said Sullivan, who intends to continue her volleyball career at Bridgewater State. “I think we really put in the hard work the past couple practices and the whole year, and we really want to beat it. We fought through everything, no matter how far we were down or how far we were up.”

The Redhawks (21-3) have not dropped a set in four postseason matches and will look to capture their 19th state title since 1993, and first since 2016, if they can get by top-seeded Newton North. Barnstable defeated the Tigers, 3-2, at home on Oct. 6, taking the fifth set, 16-14.

“We’re pretty familiar with each other,” said Barnstable coach Tom Turco. “You’ve just got to bring it. When we played them at our place, they were relentless, and we were relentless. It’s the state finals.”

Senior Molly Fredo and junior Molly Gleason each recorded a team-high 12 kills for the Red Hawks.

Franklin (19-3) led by as many as five in the first set, but also opened the door for a Barnstable comeback with four service errors, the last of which tied the set 19-19, and Barnstable reeled off four straight points with Fredo serving.

Sullivan asserted herself in the second in a set in which the Red Hawks never trailed.

Barnstable did not take its first lead in the final set at 21-20, in the middle of a four-point run that included three kills from Sullivan, twice going to the deep right corner of the Franklin defense.

Franklin, which is looking for that elusive first appearance in the title game, had an 11-match winning streak snapped.

Division 2 State

Canton 3, Algonquin 2 — Back-to-back pancake saves, a 30-point game, a yellow card and five intense sets were all part of a 25-21, 25-19, 30-32, 20-25, 15-11 victory for the No. 3 Bulldogs (26-0) against Algonquin (20-5) at Framingham High.

Canton will take on top seed Westborough in Saturday’s final at Worcester State (1:30 p.m.).

The Bulldogs (26-0) took down the Titans (20-5) in a nail-biting five sets, but Algonquin didn’t go quietly, winning both set 3 (32-30) and set 4 (25-20). The fifth set had the bleachers shaking as both student sections screamed during opposing serves and cheered for points.

Senior middle hitter Kaitlin Bigham’s redirection of an Algonquin overpass clinched the victory.

“I was ready to kill that ball,” Bigham said. “Then something inside of me was like, ‘no, block the ball, push it to the side,’ and it went to the floor. And the scoreboard changed to 15 and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re on our way to state.”

Senior captain Jess Wright delivered a seven-kill fifth set. Sophomore setter Erin Bigham was key to activating Wright, feeding her perfect arcs to the pin in all five sets.

Solely Rodriguez Martinez was also crucial to the win. The freshman libero had two back-to-back pancake saves early in a first-set rally, and was all over the back line.

“We had to slow down,” she said. “That’s all I was thinking about. We had to slow down because we were not playing at our pace at all, we had to make it our pace. Like start from scratch and play our game.”

In her 23rd season, Canton coach Pat Cawley said, “If we’re not aggressive, we’re going down. Wipe the slate clean, forget about everything except for the next point. Whoever gets to 15 first, that’s who is coming out, and that’s a difference in this team, they’re able to keep up their confidence and be supportive of each other,” coach Cawley said.

The Titans’ strength came from hitters Caroline Macauley and Grace Chiota, and setter Ava Arcona. Coach Janice Henningson said the match was lost in the fifth set despite the 0-2 start.

“The fifth set, they know that we practice for that, and trying to gain the momentum,” she said. “Once you go ahead in the fifth set by a few, it’s hard to come back from because you don’t have that extra time.”

Keith Pearson reported from Easton and Sarah Barber from Framingham.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.