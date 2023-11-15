Fenway Sports Group heads a consortium trying to become a partner in the PGA Tour

Among the members of the Strategic Sports Consortium are Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Celtics; Steve Cohen, owner of the New York Mets; Greg Johnson, co-owner of the San Francisco Giants; Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs; Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons; Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins; Marc Lasry, former co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks; Bruin Capital; and Otro Capital, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fenway Sports Group is leading a broad consortium of sports owners and investment groups vying to become a partner in the PGA Tour.

FSG, parent company of the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, faces competition from a number of other investment groups, including Liberty Media, whose holdings include the Atlanta Braves and Formula 1.

It’s too early to know whether the end result will be a new PGA in which the Strategic Sports Consortium, or another candidate, becomes the controlling majority partner or holds a minority share.

The PGA Tour is in the midst of transforming itself from a nonprofit to for-profit organization, a complicated process that involves finding internal consensus with the PGA Tour’s board and the players. It also involves LIV Golf, the two-year-old start-up league backed by the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia that rocked professional golf before coming to an agreement to partner with the PGA Tour this year.

The schism in professional golf remains, with no resolution on the near horizon as to what shape the new PGA Tour Enterprises might take and who will be in charge.

“There are a number of people who have raised their hands to say that they would be interested in helping the new PGA, and it’s really up to the players and the board to decide the direction they want to go in,” said FSG chairman Tom Werner at the Major League Baseball owners meetings Wednesday. “We’ve said that we think that we can help them, but it’s really up to them to decide the path.”

News of FSG’s interest in the PGA comes after it invested in a Boston franchise with TGL Golf, the start-up indoor league that tees off in January.

Fenway Sports Management, another FSG subsidiary that focuses on marketing, sales, and consulting, formed a commercial partnership with the LPGA this year.

Werner said that FSG’s interest in golf is not new.

“We’ve always thought golf is a growth sport,” he said, “and we feel we have competency in hospitality, in ticketing, creating enthusiasm for the venue that you come to, sponsorship, relations with the fans — these are areas that we have expertise in.”

Besides the golf gambits, FSG is in the midst of a growth phase that includes the purchase of the Penguins two years ago, then investments in SpringHill, the entertainment company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

FSG also is expected to be part of the ownership group for an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas in the coming years.

Werner said those who are concerned that FSG is spreading itself too thin need not worry.

“There’s a narrative that we’re taking our eye off the ball,” he said. “Our focus is obviously on the businesses that we are working in. If this happens, it happens, but it’s not going to divert our attention.”

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG, also owns the Globe.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.