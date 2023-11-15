Former Celtic Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis convicted in NBA insurance fraud scheme

More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Terrence Williams, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Nets, was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme.

NEW YORK — Former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis and ex-Piston Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury on Wednesday in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

“Today’s conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Prosecutors said doctors and dentists working with the players created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan for reimbursement.

Davis, 37, was the Southeastern Conference player of the year while leading Louisiana State to the 2006 NCAA championship game. He was a member of the Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team during an eight-year pro career for Boston, Orlando, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bynum, 40, played parts of four seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Rockets, Kings, and Celtics, averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in 153 games.