High school football semifinals: Games to watch and picks

There are 32 teams looking to punch their tickets to Gillette Stadium for the eight divisional state championship games (Nov. 29-Dec. 1) and the schedule is spread evenly between Friday night and Saturday. King Philip faces Barnstable in the lone Thursday night matchup.

The calendar is packed with must-see MIAA semifinal football matchups Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, followed by Thanksgiving rivalry games next week.

A few programs are looking to maintain their dynastic runs, with Catholic Memorial seeking a third straight D2 state title, and Duxbury looking to repeat as D4 champion. St. John’s Prep is looking to return to Gillette for a shot at a fourth D1 crown since 2018.

Other programs are looking to break through. Milton fell in D3 last season and can return to Gillette by topping Westfield. Shawsheen was denied in the D5 Bowl and faces a tough matchup against Foxborough.

Milford, Salem, and Amesbury are seeking glory for the first time in decades.

State semifinals are held at neutral sites that are determined by seating capacity, geography for the competing teams, and other logistical considerations.

Below, we picking a winner for all 16 state semifinals matchups this weekend.

State semifinals primer

King Philip vs. Barnstable (at Weymouth): In the sole game Thursday night, Barnstable (9-1) can deny King Philip (10-0) a third straight D2 Super Bowl appearance. Pick: KING PHILIP.

St. John’s Prep vs. Andover (at Woburn): Prep (10-0) is looking to ride its stellar offensive line and stout defensive front to a fourth D1 Super Bowl in five seasons. Andover (9-1) will need to hit explosive plays to overcome a disadvantage in the trenches. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

Xaverian vs. Needham (at Brockton): In another private vs. public matchup in the D1 semifinals, Needham (9-1) is capable of upsetting Xaverian (8-2) at Marciano Stadium. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Milford vs. Walpole (at Bridgewater-Raynham): Fresh off a thrilling win over Mansfield, Walpole (7-3) takes on another Hockomock League power in top-seeded Milford (9-1). Pick: MILFORD.

Foxborough vs. Shawsheen (at Assabet Valley, Marlborough): Foxborough (9-1) seems to be on a collision course with top-seeded Hanover (10-0), but Shawsheen (9-0) is capable of breaking up that matchup and returning to Gillette. Pick: FOXBOROUGH.

Grafton vs. Scituate (at Mansfield): Scituate (7-3) has won five straight after a rocky start. Grafton (8-2) is eyeing a return to Gillette to potentially earn another crack at Scituate’s rival, top-seeded and defending D4 state champion Duxbury. Pick: SCITUATE.

Salem vs. Stoneham (at Manning Field, Lynn): Salem (8-2) crushed Cardinal Spellman in the D6 state quarterfinals and might have an edge in terms of fan representation at the Manning Bowl. Stoneham (6-4) is in the state semifinals for the sixth time in 10 years. Pick: SALEM.

Cohasset vs. Amesbury (at Burlington): Amesbury (8-1) fell short in the D7 state semifinals last season to eventual champion West Boylston. Cohasset (6-3) is only two years removed from winning it all. Pick: AMESBURY.

Carver vs. Hoosac Valley (at Shepherd Hill, Dudley): Behind a record-setting offense, Carver (10-0) navigated a tough South Shore League schedule and will look to stay hot against undefeated Hoosac Valley (10-0). Pick: CARVER.

Catholic Memorial vs. Marshfield (at Bridgewater-Raynham): Catholic Memorial (7-2) is a mismatch for any Division 2 program, but Marshfield (8-2) has an explosive offense that could keep pace in a potential shootout on Saturday afternoon. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Duxbury vs. Tewksbury (at Xaverian, Westwood): Duxbury (8-1) went 12-0 en route to a D4 Super Bowl last year and the Dragons are on a mission after dropping their season opener to Hanover. Tewksbury (7-3) is a familiar foe in the state semifinals. Pick: DUXBURY.

Hanover vs. Danvers (at Weston): New coach Brian Kelliher inherited a talented roster and has Hanover (10-0) playing like the clear-cut D5 favorite. Danvers (7-3) has enough defensive talent to keep it close. Pick: HANOVER.

Uxbridge vs. Clinton (at Shrewsbury): In the first of two Saturday games at Shrewsbury High, top-seeded Uxbridge (10-0) aims to hold serve and reach the D7 Super Bowl. But Clinton (6-4) is hot at the right time. Pick: UXBRIDGE.

Milton vs. Westfield (at Shrewsbury): Steve Dembowski has Milton (7-3) in contention once again with a new quarterback leading his spread attack. Westfield (9-1) will not be intimidated after beating Woburn and Billerica to reach the D3 semifinals. Pick: MILTON.

Hudson vs. Fairhaven (at Mansfield): Clashing styles meet Saturday evening at Mansfield with Hudson (8-2) looking to air it out against Fairhaven (9-1), which runs a triple option attack. Pick: HUDSON.

West Boylston vs. Cathedral (at Leominster): West Boylston (10-0) has a ground game that is tough to stop and Cathedral (7-2) just scraped by Bourne and Randolph in the first rounds of the D8 bracket. Pick: WEST BOYLSTON.