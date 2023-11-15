Jets say Aaron Rodgers will make final call on whether he plays again this season

“Aaron’s a big boy, a grown man, and no one’s going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body,” Saleh said. “And if he feels, after all the doctors clear him — and I’m sure there’s a million of them, I have no idea on that stuff — but if Aaron says he wants to play, he’s going to play.”

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday the team will defer to the four-time NFL MVP, who’s rehabilitating from a torn left Achilles’ four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11.

Aaron Rodgers will have the final call on whether he plays again this season for the New York Jets — if and when he gets medical clearance.

In other words, the Jets won’t stand in the way of a healthy Rodgers returning when he’s ready.

Rodgers, who turns 40 on Dec. 2, has repeatedly said his goal is to return late this season. NBC’s Melissa Stark reported during the telecast of the Jets’ 16-12 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas last Sunday night that his goal is to return to the field by mid-December.

While Rodgers has not said whether that could mean the Jets’ road game at Miami on Dec. 17, home game against Washington on Christmas Eve, or at Cleveland on Dec. 28.

But he has mentioned several times that coming back this season would be contingent on whether the Jets (4-5) are still in the playoff hunt.

“If I have a great week this week and next week, that could be accelerated,” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “If we’re not in it in three or four weeks, that could take it a different way. But I expect us to be in it and I expect to come back.”

Watson’s season over

Deshaun Watson’s season is over, once again leaving the Browns without a franchise quarterback.

Watson will miss the rest of his second year with Cleveland after sustaining a fracture in his throwing shoulder, an injury that came during his best performance since joining the team following a controversial trade in 2022.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Watson said.

Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture in his right shoulder, which happened during last Sunday’s 33-31 win in Baltimore on an unspecified hit in the second quarter. The team said an MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

The Browns (6-3) must go forward without Watson and coach Kevin Stefanski said rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday against the Steelers (6-3).

Watson said he has “no idea” when the fracture happened, but knew by the end of the first quarter there was a problem.

“I kind of recognized something was wrong, but during the midst of the game, I was just pushing through whatever I was feeling,” said Watson, who was also in a walking boot. “And then after the game, and Monday and Tuesday we got testing done and that’s when I found out from the doctors that it was something worse than what we thought it was.”

Watson paused for several seconds when asked about his emotions at his season being over.

“It’s very tough,” he said. “But I’m going to make sure I keep my head above water and make sure I stay in touch with all the guys and support them as much as I possibly can and attack this rehab process after surgery and make sure that I’m doing whatever I can to be beneficial for the team while not actually being on the field with them and also prepping for the next year.”

Fields to start

The Bears will have Justin Fields back at quarterback Sunday against the Lions for a stretch of games that could be critical to his future with the team. Coach Matt Eberflus announced the move following four missed starts by Fields because of a right dislocated thumb. A decision on Fields’s fifth-year contract option is due next spring and the Bears can use this seven-week stretch to help decide if they want to go forward with Fields or possibly use one of their two first-round draft picks on a quarterback. “I think seven weeks is enough time to show consistency and being the high performer that we expect him to be,” Eberflus said . . . Panthers coach Frank Reich is retaking control of the team’s offensive play calling less than a month after handing over the reigns to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Reich initially gave up play-calling duties on Oct. 16 before Carolina’s bye week. The Panthers have gone 1-2 since with Brown calling plays, but the team scored only two offensive touchdowns during that span. Reich had called plays for the first six games of the season, all Carolina losses.