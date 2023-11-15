Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown out of Celtics’ lineup for showdown with 76ers

“Medical staff, they want to be smart about these things,” Porzingis said. “We have to play the long game and not to force something now that’s not maybe as necessary. It’s most important that toward the end of the season, that’s when we need to be on and healthy and that’s what they’re making sure of. So I’m just, you know, following the orders.”

Porzingis suffered a knee contusion when he was bumped by Knicks forward Julius Randle during Boston’s win Monday night at TD Garden. The center said Wednesday morning that he does not think the injury will become a concern, but he was dealing with some stiffness that reduced his mobility.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics were shorthanded for their Wednesday night showdown against the 76ers, with stars Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Jaylen Brown (illness) both sidelined.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown did not feel well when he woke up in the morning. The forward skipped the team’s morning shootaround and was hopeful that extra rest would enable him to play, but was ultimately ruled out.

Al Horford started in place of Porzingis, and Sam Hauser replaced Brown.

“These things you can work through and come back pretty quickly,” Porzingis said.

Technically speaking

Porzingis entered the day with a league-high six technical fouls, two more than Lakers guard De’Angelo Russell. The whistles have been a bit out of character for Porzingis, who was called for seven technical fouls all last season while with the Wizards.

“Something I’m working on,” Porzingis said. “This is a little bit maybe uncharacteristic for me, that many that early. But I want to blame that on the passion. I’m here playing and enjoying playing with this team and maybe taking some of the ref’s calls — and honestly, two or three were a little bit nonsense for me in my opinion.

“The dunks, like, I’ve been doing that for eight, nine years, hanging the same way on the rim that I did. Just this season’s a bit more sensitive I guess. But yeah, I think there’s a couple that I should have avoided and I will going forward. But, overall, that’s OK. I’m just playing and into the game and that’s why I may be a little bit too emotional.”

A player receives a one-game suspension if he receives 16 technical fouls in a season. Hanging-on-the-rim technicals, which were rarely called in the past, appear to be a point emphasis early this season.

“I think it’s maybe a little bit overexaggerated,” Porzingis said. “Sometimes, you just want to protect yourself as a player. You don’t want to jump on the ball or while you’re swinging and then you hang on the rim for too long.”

Up for a big challenge

The Celtics threw a curveball at the 76ers in their meeting here last week when they deployed point guard Jrue Holiday to guard center and reigning MVP Joel Embiid for long stretches. Holiday anticipated a similar assignment for much of Wednesday’s game, and he believes he is well-equipped for the challenge.

“I think some of it is strength,” Holiday said. “Some of it is a little finesse, not just hitting them and fouling them. Also being able to know tendencies, what they like to do, being able to hold your ground whenever they try to run through you.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.