Massachusetts colleges are competing in the NCAA Division 2 and 3 tournaments. Here’s a rundown.

From Cinderella stories to nationally recognized powerhouses, here’s a look at the programs that qualified and, if they’re still in action, when they’ll play next.

Assumption: The Greyhounds wrapped up their regular season 15-6, powered by all-conference first team forward Mia Salah’s 10 goals and six assists. Following a loss to St. Anselm in the Northeast-10 championship game, they earned the five-seed in the six-team D2 championship, taking down St. Anselm in the first round last weekend, 2-1. Assumption has a date with 1-seed East Stroudsburg on Friday with a championship game berth on the line. May van Woudenberg joined Salah on the All-Conference first team, while coach Annie Lahey earned her third Coach of the Year nod.

Next game: at East Stroudsburg, 2 p.m. Friday, Manchester, N.H.

Field hockey: Division 3

Babson: The Beavers, who entered the bracket as the No. 2 overall seed, will face No. 1 seed Middlebury on Friday for a spot in the title game. Babson won its third straight NEWMAC tournament after finishing the regular season 18-1 and a perfect 9-0 in conference. It’s the Beavers’ fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. Sinead Walsh (18 goals, 8 assists), Brianne McGrath (16 goals, 7 assists), and Camille Marsh (16 goals, 5 assists) lead longtime coach Julie Ryan’s squad.

Next game: at Middlebury, 3 p.m. Friday, Newport News, Va.

Endicott: The 16-4 Gulls won their sixth Commonwealth Coast championship, taking down first-seed Roger Williams 2-1 last weekend. They entered the Division 3 tournament as the No. 25 seed, falling in the first round to No. 24 Ithaca, 3-2 in overtime. Tori Swanson was named conference co-offensive player of the year after scoring 21 goals, good for second in the CCC, and had five game-winners, including the difference-maker in the conference championship game.

Tufts: The Jumbos made it to the final eight in the Division 3 bracket, taking down Southern Maine 5-0 and Rowan 2-1 before falling to Babson 1-0 last weekend. Tufts finished the regular season 11-5, exiting the NESCAC tournament in the first round against Amherst, 3-2 in overtime. Senior midfielders Andrea DelGiudice and Lanie Pearson were both named NESCAC All-Conference, with DelGiudice leading the Jumbos with eight goals and four game-winners.

Williams: Wrapping up their season at 11-7, the Ephs received an at-large bid to the Division 3 tournament. They took down Worcester State 6-0 in the first round before falling to Salisbury in their second-round game, 1-0 in overtime. Williams received three All-NESCAC team members in Pilar Torres and Kiki Higgins (first team), and Liz Scarcella (second team).

Worcester State: The Lancers took home the MASCAC crown with a 2-0 win over Framingham State in the championship game, earning the first-ever MASCAC field hockey title. Senior Grace Adams led Worcester State, and MASCAC, with 19 goals and 45 points to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors. Finishing the regular season at 13-6, Worcester State earned a bid to the NCAA tournament, though their stay was brief with a first-round loss to Williams, 6-0.

Endicott: It was a conference three-peat for the nationally ranked Gulls, taking down the University of New England 41-14 to capture their third straight Commonwealth Coast Conference title. With their highest ranking in program history at No. 14 (D3football.com and AFCA polls), Endicott enters the tournament with a first-round matchup hosting No. 11/13 SUNY Cortland. The Gull offense ranks 41st in Division 3 with 36.2 points per game, with a ground-and-pound offense powered by senior running back Anthony Caggianelli (595 rush yards, 10 TDs) and senior quarterback Clayton Marengi (521 rush yards, 5 TDs).

Next game: vs. SUNY Cortland, Noon Saturday, Beverly

Springfield: The 9-1 Pride captured the NEWMAC title with a 51-6 win over Maritime (N.Y.) and earned the conference’s auto-bid to the D3 tournament. Springfield is set to host Ithaca in the first round of the tournament, the second time the program has hosted since 2017, in a rematch of last year’s first round (Ithaca won 31-20). A run-heavy offense (407.4 rush yards per game) gives the Pride 38.4 points per game, as senior fullback Arsen Shtefan rumbled for 1206 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and senior halfback Blane Hart tallied 776 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Next game: vs. Ithaca, Noon Saturday, Springfield

Men’s soccer: Division 3

Amherst: Finishing atop the NESCAC for the second straight season, the Mammoths concluded the regular season 13-2-3 and took home yet another regular-season title, their seventh overall as a NESCAC member. Amherst has made it through two rounds in the NCAA tournament, with a 2-1 win over SUNY Poly and a 1-0 overtime decision over Stevens propelling them to a Sweet 16 matchup against Occidental on Saturday. Freshman Mohammed Nuhu led his squad with 7 goals and 4 assists in the regular season, with senior Ada Okorogheye not far behind with 6 goals and 4 assists.

Next game: vs. Occidental, 11 a.m. Saturday, Amherst

Babson: The Beavers earned an at-large bid after losing in penalty kicks in the NEWMAC Tournament final against WPI. Head coach Jon Anderson had his team on 12-game unbeaten streak entering the NCAA tournament, but his squad lost 4-3 to Johns Hopkins after the Blue Jays scored two goals in the final eight minutes of regulation and another two in overtime to advance. The Beavers finished 11-4-7, led by Walker White’s goalkeeping. The junior from Florida recorded a .873 save percentage on the year.

Bridgewater State: The Bears finished the season 12-2-5 and took down Westfield State in the MASCAC championship game. Bridgewater State, making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2018, drew a matchup with Tufts in the opening round, falling 3-0. Head coach Brendan Adams was named MASCAC Coach of the Year, and Nicholas Ribeiro was tabbed as Co-Rookie of the Year after a six goal, ten assist season.

Tufts: Despite a loss to Amherst in the NESCAC championship, the Jumbos earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament after a 12-3-3 season that earned them national recognition in the polls. Like their conference rival, they’ve progressed to the final 16 after wins over Bridgewater State and University of Rochester. Tufts hosts Washington and Lee on Saturday with the quarterfinals on the line. Sophomore goalkeeper Nikola Antic holds a 1.10 goals against average and a .776 save percentage.

Next game: vs. Washington and Lee, 11 a.m. Saturday, Medford

Western New England: The Golden Bears won the Commonwealth Coast title game in a penalty shootout to take the conference’s auto-bid to the tournament for the first time in six years. They finished the regular season 6-6-7, and lost to four-seed Middlebury, 3-0, in the first round. Western New England received an abundance of post-season conference awards, including Coach of the Year honors for Devin O’Neill and an All-CCC First Team nod for goalkeeper Braylon Casinghino after allowing just 18 goals.

WPI: The Engineers finished their regular season on a 12-game unbeaten run and 9-3-7 overall, grabbing the NEWMAC championship on penalties to advance to the NCAA tournament in an upset over nationally ranked Babson. In their first-round matchup against Stevens, WPI found themselves on the other end of the penalty shootout, losing 4-1 on penalties to have their season ended early.

Women’s soccer: Division 3

Amherst: The Mammoths, who are on an 11-game win streak, finished off the regular season at 16-1-1 and took down Bowdoin for the NESCAC championship. They beat Maine Maritime 5-0 and RIT 3-1 in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, and await a visit to Messiah this weekend for the third round. Six players were named All-NESCAC, headlined by junior Charlotte Huang earning defender of the year and a first-team selection. Head coach Jen Hughes and her assistants were also voted coaching staff of the Year.

Next game: at Messiah, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grantham, Pa.

Endicott: The Gulls fell to No. 13 Williams, 2-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They took down one-seed Western New England in the Commonwealth Coast championship, 1-0, to earn the conference auto-bid, and their first conference championship since 2013. Junior goalkeeper Rosalina Caliri allowed just 13 goals all season.

MIT: With their fifth NEWMAC title in the past six seasons, the Engineers and their dynasty roll on. MIT finished the regular season 19-3-1 and ranked 14th nationally by United Soccer Coaches. Two NCAA tournament wins over Mount St. Vincent and Southern Maine give MIT a third-round matchup against John Carroll. Senior Meagan Rowlett led NEWMAC in goals (15), assists(10), and points (40) to earn her first Player of the Year nod.

Next game: at John Carroll, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Tufts: Though they had a first-round exit in the NESCAC tournament to Amherst, the Jumbos have advanced to the third round in the NCAA tournament after receiving an at-large bid. They took down Franklin and Marshall and The College of New Jersey, setting them up for a neutral-site contest against No. 22 Bowdoin on Saturday.

Next game: vs. Bowdoin, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rochester, N.Y.

Westfield State: The Owls exited the NCAA tournament after a 5-1 first-round loss to Messiah. They finished the season 13-7-1, and won the MASCAC tournament for the third straight year and 10th time overall. Westfield State swept MASCAC player awards, with junior Delaney Parker named offensive player of the year after notching 18 goals and 10 assists to lead the league. Junior Jaida Cochran and freshman Tia Tollis were named defensive player of the year and rookie of the year, respectively.

Williams: The Ephs were knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the second round by five-seed Messiah after a game-winner in the final minutes. Senior Jaquelin Nordhoff was named NESCAC Player of the Year after leading Williams with four goals and four assists and leading her squad to a 9-3-5 regular season record.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com.