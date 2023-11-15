Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson returns to practice

On Monday, the Patriots waived cornerback Jack Jones , who also reportedly missed curfew and began the Commanders game on the bench with Jackson.

Jackson reportedly missed curfew at the team hotel prior to the Nov. 5 game against the Commanders. Questions about Jackson’s reliability prompted the Patriots’ decision to have him stay home from the Germany trip, then return after some time away from the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater said there’s a need for both support and tough love from teammates when addressing disciplinary issues.

“I think part of acting in a guy’s best interest is holding him accountable,” Slater said. “So certainly, the guys on this team, we have a responsibility to encourage, uplift, and show respect to guys. But I think within that there needs to be accountability. So for all of us, and this is not for any specific player on the team, for all of us we need to be held accountable.

“So, I think the trick is finding the balance between encouraging a guy and letting him know you have his back, but then telling him the truth when he needs the truth. It’s not about being nice all the time. I had [strength and conditioning assistant] Deron Mayo tell me this the other day, there’s a difference between being nice and being kind.

“When you’re nice to someone, and they get something on their face, you don’t say anything to them. When you’re kind to them and they get something on their face, you’re telling them, ‘Hey, man, you got something right here.’ So I think speaking and living in truth is important for this football team. As much as we can do that we need to do. It’s going to be better for all of us.”

Out of their control

It’s not clear whether Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback after his third benching of the season.

Jones’s 10 interceptions are tied with Green Bay’s Jordan Love for second-most in the NFL. Only Buffalo’s Josh Allen (11) has thrown more.

Center David Andrews said he’ll be prepared for whichever quarterback is the starter.

“Whatever decisions are made, I can’t control those,” said Andrews. “I’m going to go out there and play better football for myself and try to get guys around me to play better football to ultimately have success for the New England Patriots.”

Asked if it’s important for the team to know who the quarterback will be going forward, Slater said, “I can’t speak for the team, but it’s not important for me. I just come here and do my job and put my head down. Those are decisions that I’m not involved in and they don’t impact what I have to do personally.”

Andrews pointed to the team’s overall performance as a point of frustration. It’s not just the quarterback play that needs to improve.

“We’re all professionals. I don’t think anyone is really excited about being 2-8 right now,” Andrews said. “So, if they are, that’s probably not someone that you want to be in the foxhole with. No one is happy to be 2-8. No one is happy with our performances. I think we can all be better as a competitor. I think no matter what, you play to win games, and we’re not doing that right now as a football team. It’s not just one person, it’s a team game.”

Reiff returns

Offensive lineman Riley Reiff also returned to practice, which started the clock on the 21-day window the Patriots have to activate him from injured reserve . . . Offensive tackle Trent Brown and running back Ty Montgomery were not spotted at practice.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.