To reach the state football semifinals, these teams have relied upon their standout defensive leaders

With just a few practice reps, the junior led Needham (9-1) to a 42-24 win, setting up Friday’s semifinal against No. 2 Xaverian (8-2) at Marciano Stadium in Brockton (6 p.m.).

Senior middle linebacker Jake Reiser suffered an upper body injury that will keep him out until at least Thanksgiving, so outside linebacker Aidan Williams had to shift over to the “Mike” linebacker position.

A few days before its MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal matchup against Methuen, Needham lost the backbone of its elite defense.

Needham coach Doug Kopsco (’99), a former Rockets captain who played inside and outside linebacker, explained how difficult it can be to switch to the “Mike” position.

“That’s the one spot on our defense that has to understand where everyone else is going,” said Kopsco. “We have scheme versatility, so every other position can move around the formation. The ‘Mike’ has to have a cadre of skills, and that’s probably one of the hardest positions to replace, but Aidan jumped in there on three days notice and ran the defense like he’d been doing it his whole life.”

It might not always be the middle linebacker, but every program playing in the MIAA state semifinals has a defensive leader.

Tajardo France (2) is a two-way force for Barnstable, in the backfield, as well as "the eyes from the back" of the 4-2-5 defense at safety. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Barnstable (9-1) faces a daunting challenge Thursday night against King Philip (10-0), which is looking to make a third straight D2 Super Bowl.

While the Red Hawks leading tackler is linebacker Jadus Roderick, free safety Tajardo France is the anchor of the 4-2-5 defense.

“[France] will be the eyes from the back of our defense, to make sure it’s all together,” said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola. “He’s unbelievable. We feel good playing single-high safety because he can clean up so much. He’s probably one of the best open-field tacklers I’ve coached and he can cover sideline to sideline.”

France and Williams are also key players on offense for Barnstable and Needham, but Justin Marques is the centerpiece of Fairhaven’s triple option attack.

Fairhaven junior fullback Justin Marques (No. 25), who owns the school's program-record for touchowns with 42, also doubles at linebacker, where he rotates with two teammates. FAIRHAVEN ATHLETICS

The junior fullback already has a program-record 42 touchdowns after breaking his own single-season record with 27 scores this season. Because of his offensive workload, Marques plays on about 80 percent of defensive snaps at linebacker, rotating with Landon Pickup and Richard Senna.

“All three [linebackers] are very good readers and they pursue the football well,” Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida said. “They understand how to make the calls and communicate, and Justin is probably the most vocal.”

Now in his third year as a two-way starter, Marques will lead Fairhaven (9-1) against Hudson (8-2) in a D6 semifinalat Mansfield this Saturday (5:30 p.m.).

On Friday night, Cohasset (6-3) takes on Amesbury (8-1) in a D7 semifinal that should feature complex run-based schemes, so the Skippers will lean on inside linebacker, Declan Lee, the program’s leading tackler the past two seasons.

Each week, Cohasset puts in a new defensive scheme to adjust to their opponent, and in this case, is preparing for Amesbury’s Straight-T rushing attack.

“Linebacking is a very intricate position, because you have to combine intelligence, with physicality, with agility, and [Lee] has all of that, plus he has a lot of instinct which I can’t coach,” said Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw.

“I don’t want [defenders] to think during a game, I just want them to react, and that’s what he does really well. This is going to be ‘Old School, 1950s football.’ and he’s going to be somebody we really depend on as one of our surest tacklers.”

St. John’s Prep (10-0) takes on Andover (9-1) in a D1 semifinal (Friday, 6 p.m. at Woburn), with senior captain Matt Callahan leading a talented linebacking corps alongside John Droggitis. An Amherst commit, Callahan calls out most of the signals for Prep.

“Matt is one of the most cerebral defensive players I’ve coached,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “He can play inside or outside backer and he has a good blend of speed and physicality.”

Andover’s leading tackler, Bentley-bound senior Brian McSweeney, will line up on the other side.

Catholic Memorial (7-2) has a standout linebacker in Will Claude, and defending D4 champion Duxbury (8-1) leans on two-way starter Alex Barlow, while Thomas Sheehan calls the signals.

Walpole linebackers Matt Reynard and Anthony Chamoun hold down the middle of their defense, and Foxborough linebacker Lincoln Moore is one of the best in the state.

On the other side of the D5 bracket, Danvers (7-3) will look to slow down top-seeded Hanover (10-0) with outside linebacker Logan Metivier making the calls and Owen Gasinowski starring at safety. Hanover’s leading tacklers, Vinny Mancini and Aidan Boutin, are also stellar linebackers.

All of these great players are excellent athletes, but there are intangibles that can make a good defensive player into a great leader.

“We made the Super Bowl in 2011 with two kids at outside linebacker that were only 160 pounds,” said Kopsco, who spent 15 years as a defensive coach at Needham before taking the head job. “If you’ve got the right mentality, you can compete. It takes an exceptional athlete to operate in our system. I don’t know how the kids do it with all the space they have to cover.”