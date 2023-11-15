Al Horford a big help as shorthanded Celtics get over hump against 76ers for fourth straight victory

On Wednesday night, though, Porzingis was sidelined with a knee contusion, and Horford returned to the role he knows best and turned back the clock. The 37-year-old big man hit a season-high four 3-pointers, had two timely fourth-quarter blocks, and helped subdue reigning MVP Joel Embiid, leading the shorthanded Celtics to a 117-107 win, Boston’s fourth in a row.

PHILADELPHIA — Entering this season, Al Horford had started every game he had ever played for the Celtics. But when this roster was reinforced by the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, Horford willingly accepted a bench role, and the wins continued to pour in.

Horford finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

The Celtics also got a significant lift from Derrick White, who scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

In addition to Porzingis being out, Jaylen Brown missed the game due to an illness. Sam Hauser drew his first start of the year in place of Brown.

Embiid was held to a season-low 20 points for the 76ers.

White started to warm up at the start of the fourth by hitting a pair of free throws and a runner, and then answered a De’Anthony Melton 3-pointer with one of his own before hitting another runner to make it 94-88.

Still, the 76ers clawed back within 99-98 by the time Embiid reentered the game. On most nights, that’s the perfect scenario for the 76ers. But Embiid, who was a game-time decision with a hip injury, simply was not moving well and for one game Philadelphia was actually better with him on the bench.

After checking back in, Embiid quickly committed a turnover that led to a Tatum fast-break 3-point play, and after Horford gobbled up a Tyrese Maxey attempt at the rim, White drained another 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The 76ers lingered and trailed by just 107-102 with 2:30 left before Horford put his finishing touches on the game, draining his fourth 3-pointer before swallowing up Robert Covington’s drive, leading to a Tatum 3-pointer with 1:11 left that finished off the win.

The Celtics seemed to put an early emphasis on getting Holiday to the rim, and he had success overpowering the 76ers’ smaller guards with his drives, helping Boston take an early lead.

Coach Joe Mazzulla needed to shuffle his rotations with Porzingis and Brown out, but his choices were somewhat surprising, as he went with both Dalano Banton and Svi Mykhailiuk during the opening quarter.

Banton is a 6-foot-9 point guard capable of starting fast breaks on his own, and it was his first meaningful opportunity of this season.

Although he air-balled a wide-open 3-pointer — his major weakness — Banton had a productive stint, grabbing four rebounds in his first two minutes while also converting a putback and coming up with a steal that led to a dunk, helping ignite a 12-2 run that transpired with Tatum on the bench.

The Celtics were well-positioned at the start of the second quarter. They held a 37-22 lead, Tatum was back, and Embiid checked out after playing the entire first quarter. But when these teams met here last week, the 76ers seized control of the game in the second quarter, and it started to happen again.

After Tatum stretched the lead to 17 with a baseline jumper, the offense became stagnant, and the 76ers put pressure on backup center Luke Kornet at the rim. Philadelphia’s 36-18 run to close the half was somewhat methodical, but effective nonetheless.

Back-to-back baskets by Tobias Harris with about two minutes left helped give the 76ers their first lead since midway through the first quarter. The Celtics have been dominant this year with Tatum on the floor, but this was a rare half in which they were better with him on the bench than on the court, as they were outscored by 9 points during his 20 minutes.

Entering the night, Horford had not made more than one 3-pointer in a game since he hit two in the opener against the Knicks. But he provided a much-needed jolt to the offense in the third quarter, pouring in three threes over a two-minute stretch.

At the other end, Horford played disruptive defense against Embiid, forcing him close to the 3-point line on the catch, and holding his ground once he got there. The Celtics took an 83-75 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.