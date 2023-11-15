Sophia Foley leads Hanover in emotional Division 3 semifinal triumph in 2 OT over Dover-Sherborn

Foley collected a ball above the box and curled a screamer inside the left post as third-seeded Hanover defeated No. 2 Dover-Sherborn, 2-1, in double overtime of the Division 3 semifinals at Manning Field. It was the second consecutive season that the Hawks downed the Raiders in the semifinals. The Hawks (21-0-1) will go for back-to-back championships against No. 4 Norwell (22-1-1) on Saturday at Scituate high school at a time to be announced.

Foley, committed to play at UMass Amherst, is no stranger to scoring big goals — she scored the winner in the Division 3 championship last year. Foley provided the heroics once again, lifting the Hawks back to the title game.

Tears streamed down the face of Hanover senior Sophia Foley, as teammates and coaches alike lined up to greet her with a bear hug.

Hanover’s Sophia Foley (No. 15), who scored the winning goal in last year's Division 3 state final, was overcome with emotion when she delivered the third-seeded Hawks back to the D3 title game with a winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 double-overtime win vs. Dover-Sherborn. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Foley embraced the tears of joy, a testament to her connection with her teammates and the program.

“This team is my everything — it’s my family,” said Foley. “Being able to be there for them and finish that shot after they worked so hard, it’s overwhelming emotion.”

After junior Milla Lee danced through a myriad of defenders to tally a highlight-reel goal for the Raiders (17-4-1), the Hawks responded in the 70th minute. Junior Sophie Schiller, a catalyst in the midfield, blasted a rocket from the top of the box inside the right post for the equalizer.

“They came in clutch there,” said Hanover coach Mary Cullity. “Our old reliables, tried and true. They just know how to put the ball in the back of the net. We can always rely on them.”

With eight returning starters from last season’s championship team, Cullity set the bar to repeat the second they left Manning Field with the trophy last season.

“These girls, they want another state title,” said Cullity. “You can see the tears in their eyes, tears of joy. Everything they’ve dreamed of, to be here back to back seasons. They know how much I want for them, and for it to come together like this, it couldn’t be better.”

Division 2 State

Mansfield, 1, Nashoba 0 ― After missing last season with an ACL injury, Carly Devine got a signature moment to send the sixth-seeded Hornets (17-3-1) to the program’s first state final.

The senior battled through contact at the back post to get a vital touch on Olivia Dunham’s second-half corner and poke it into the back of the net, providing the lone goal in a shutout victory over No. 2 Nashoba (18-2-2) in the Division 2 semifinals at Xaverian High in Westwood.

Mansfield will face No. 4 Notre Dame Academy (15-6-3) in the D2 state final.

“It’s truly an incredible feeling,” Devine said. “Last year being benched on the sideline, there’s only so much you can do while cheering on your teammates. But feet on the field, actually getting to have an impact, it’s a rewarding feeling for all the work I put in the last year to recover.

“It’s just such a good group of girls to celebrate with.”

After scoring 15 goals combined in their first three tournament games, the Hornets were stymied by Nashoba’s defense, which reached the semis on the heels of a 1-0 shutout win over No. 7 Melrose. There were few opportunities for either team throughout the first half, and the few that came were saved comfortably.

“We definitely had a game plan for their speed and how they play with five across the middle,” said Mansfield coach Kevin Smith. “But then starting to recognize that we could take some more risks going forward as they’re running forward to get behind them, and we started doing that.”

Moments before the goal, Devine had a strong shot from just inside the box tipped over the bar by Nashoba goalie Camden Grant. From the resulting corner, she fired the Hornets into the lead.

Senior Olivia Clang recorded the shutout in goal for Mansfield — though she had little to do through the first 60 minutes, Nashoba turned up the heat late. She made two remarkable saves in the final minutes, twice denying Nashoba’s Kat Davis.

“She has come such a long way this year,” Smith said of Clang. “You can tell the training’s paid off today. That was great.”

Division 4 State

Sutton 4, Littleton 2 — Ava Magnuson finished with two goals and one assist as the No. 2 Suzies (16-4-2) dispatched the No. 6 Tigers (17-4-1) to advance to the state final.

Saturday, Sutton will return to Doyle Field, taking on No. 1 South Hadley (19-1-2), shooting for its third straight title.

Division 5 State

Monson 4, Hull 1 — Sophomore Hannah Murphy netted the first two goals as the No. 2 Mustangs (21-0-1) shot out to a 3-0 halftime cushion over the No. 3 Pirates (16-3-3) in a semifinal at Doyle Field in Leominster.

Following a fourth goal from Monson, Elly Thomas netted the lone Hull goal on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

The loss marked the end of the Pirates’ season and 16-game unbeaten streak. Hull coach Stewart Bell said he was “proud of the girls.”

Monson will take on No. 1 Whitinsville Christian Crusaders (20-2-0) Saturday at Doyle Field.

Cam Kerry reported from Lynn, Mike Puzzanghera reported from Westwood. Correspondent Peyton Doyle contributed to this report.