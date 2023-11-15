What do the Patriots have planned for their time off during the bye week?

“I’ve never been to Disney World, so I’m going to go check that out. I’m a big Disney person. A Universal person,” Tavai said.

Following practice and meetings, players were free to leave for the bye week until Monday morning. With the time off looming, there was no shortage of travel plans. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is headed for Disney World. Cole Strange is going home to Tennessee, while others are sticking around for treatment, with an eye on preparing for the remaining seven rgames.

Regardless, the four days off — following a 2-8 start — represent an opportunity to unplug and hit the reset button. Tavai will try to do that by visiting the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Time to go be a kid again,” said Tavai, who added that there was “no thinking about football” during the bye week.

“When I get back, it’s all back to business. I’m going to be the same Jahlani that everybody sees, that my teammates know,” he added. “Right now, I just want to, like everybody is saying, rest up, recover. It’ll be nice to get away for a little bit and be a civilian, or whatever you want to call it. Be a regular human being for once. And then, get back into business.”

One of the important things to consider is that while it’s a chance for veterans to heal up, it also provides the rookies — who have never played a 17-game season — a chance to catch their breath.

“Shoot, 8-2, 2-8, you’re going to need a break either way,” Tavai said. “Especially a lot of the younger guys, they’re not used to play 17 games, plus the preseason, so it’s good for everybody to reset, recharge, and come back with the attitude that we have to get stuff done.”

“Being here, this year, it’s been tough for everybody,” said Strange. “It’s aggravating because we want to get better and we want to improve and play better and win. But sometimes … I’m not saying that less is more, I’m just saying that sometimes, you can get away from it, reset, and it kind of helps you get back into it and refocus.

“I think it’s a good time. It’s midway-ish through the season, so it’ll be nice to get a break. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Patriots have suffered a string of injuries. That includes linebacker Josh Uche, who has been on and off the injury report for long stretches with multiple health issues.

On Wednesday, he said his primary focus was doing everything he could to heal up for the second half, which will start Nov. 26 at MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

“That’s the goal. Get as healthy as possible to finish out the season as strong as possible. Just taking this opportunity to heal up and get fresh,” said Uche, who is in the final year of his contract. “Just hang with family and take care of my body, while at the same time trying to balance the family time and it being a bye week. It’s about finding that balance.”

Matthew Slater will focus on enjoying time with the family, doing some self-scouting, and getting ready to finish the season strong. But it’s also a chance to reflect on the lessons he’s learned as a leader while helping guide the team through a difficult season.

“Eventually, I’ll look back on this season and be grateful for it,” he said. “I’ve said it several times throughout the course of the season, but it’s easy to be a front-runner and lead when things are going well and to encourage and build up and lift up and work hard when things are going well. But when they’re not, I think it really tests your character and tests your conviction.

“I think the things that I say, I believe in and want to live out, they’ve been challenging to do this year; staying positive, continuing to encourage. But I’m learning what that looks like under these types of circumstances, and I think it’s going to serve me well in the future as a husband and a father.”

