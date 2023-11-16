Breaking down the cast of ‘The Crown’ season 6

As season 6 arrives on Netflix, here’s a breakdown of the show’s key cast members.

The show’s return tackles a number of important moments from royal family history. In particular, the first few episodes of the new season hone in on the moments that led up to Princess Diana’s death in a 1997 Paris car crash in which her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, were also killed.

Season 6 of “The Crown” debuts on Netflix Thursday, with the first half of the final season releasing at once on the streamer.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the final season of "The Crown," premiering Thursday on Netflix. Netflix

Who plays Princess Diana?

Returning as Princess Diana for season 6 of “The Crown” is Elizabeth Debicki. The Australian actress previously portrayed the royal family member in season 5 of the series, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role.

Advertisement

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in the sixth and final season of "The Crown." Justin Downing/Netflix

Who plays Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II is primarily portrayed by Imelda Staunton in the final season. The acclaimed English actress first took up the role in season 5, taking over for Olivia Coleman, who played the queen in seasons 3 and 4.

Prior to Coleman, Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2. All three actresses will reportedly factor into the full final season, with Viola Prettejohn set to play a younger version of the character.

Rounding out the royal family and others in their orbit

Taking over for Tobias Menzies, Jonathan Pryce portrays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, first playing the husband of Queen Elizabeth II in season 5. Dominic West returns as Charles, Prince of Wales, and Olivia Williams once again plays Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles’s lover.

Rounding out the season 6 cast are Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, and Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

“The Crown” season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.