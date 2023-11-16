Jeffrey Donovan departs ‘Law & Order’ after two seasons

News involving Jeffrey Donovan is always of interest here, and not only because he is originally from Amesbury and attended Bridgewater State College before transferring to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a favorite from his years on “Burn Notice,” as the former spy and wry narrator Michael Westen, and from his excellent season — the show’s best season — on “Fargo.”

He has been on NBC’s “Law & Order,” as old school Detective Frank Cosgrove, since it returned to the air for season 21 in 2022. But now he is no longer on the Dick Wolf show due to “creative reasons.” Creative reasons? Somehow linking the idea of creativity to the terribly mediocre revival seems odd. Donovan was in the cast for two seasons.