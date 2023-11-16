5 shocking moments from the first half of ‘The Crown’ season 6

Here are five unforgettable moments from the latest season of “The Crown.”

The opening episodes of the final season examine the shocking moments leading up to the death of Princess Diana in 1997, as well as how her family dealt with the tragedy in its aftermath. The new season also explores much of the drama stemming from the love lives of the royals and the chaos caused by their romances.

The first four episodes of “The Crown” season 6 debuted Thursday, offering fans another peek into the lives and history of the royal family.

1. The new season opens with tragedy

Episode one, “Persona Non Grata,” opens with an unexpected scene of a man walking his dog down the streets of Paris. A speeding car chased by motorcycles quickly comes into view, heading toward a tunnel before sounds of crashing and tires screeching.

“I’m standing at Pont de l’Alma,” says the man in French as he calls for help on his cell phone. “There’s been a crash in the tunnel.”

The cold open portrays the car crash in 1997 that killed Princess Diana, along with her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the vehicle, Henri Paul. The scene doesn’t linger, transitioning to the opening credits of the show, before heading back in time to the weeks leading up to the tragic event.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in "The Crown." Daniel Escale/Netflix

2. Haunted by the ghost of Princess Diana

The fourth episode of season 6, titled “Aftermath,” features scenes that caused controversy even before airing. Dealing with the fallout from the tragedy, the episode features a moment where Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, is visited by the ghost of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki.

The apparition appears to comfort the grieving queen, holding her mother-in-law’s hand. The two engage in conversation over the impact Diana’s death will have on the family.

“I hope you’re happy now,” says Queen Elizabeth II. “You finally succeeded in turning me and this house upside down.”

“That was never my intention,” the ghostly Diana replies.

In a similar scene earlier in the episode, the late Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, visits his father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, played by Salim Daw.

3. Tipping off the paparazzi

Al-Fayed’s obsession with getting a seat at the table of the royal family is highlighted throughout the latest season. In episode two, “Two Photographs,” his ambition reaches new heights.

When Diana and Fayed abscond on a yacht in Sardinia, Al-Fayed tips off the paparazzi, culminating in photographs of the couple kissing.

The infamous images set off a firestorm among the tabloids, causing quite the headache for Diana and her family.

4. Bullied into love

The third episode, “Dis-Moi Oui,” showcases Al-Fayed’s desire to control his son’s relationship — to the point where he bullies Fayed into proposing to Diana.

Fayed goes through with the proposal later in the episode, getting down on one knee to ask Diana for her hand in marriage. As he descends to the ground, Diana quickly says “no” several times, telling Fayed to “please get up.”

The shocking refusal leads to a somber conversation about their future.

5. Camilla gets snubbed by the Queen

Another shocking moment from episode one involves Dominic West’s Charles, Prince of Wales, asking Queen Elizabeth II to attend the 50th birthday party of his lover Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Olivia Williams.

In a tense scene, the queen rejects the invitation out of anger over her son’s divorce from Diana the previous year.

“Are you coming?” Charles asks his mother.

“Can’t I’m afraid,” she tersely replies. “I’m going to be in Derbyshire.”





