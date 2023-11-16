Employees at six Mass. Starbucks walk out for Red Cup Day

More than 200 cafes nationwide are participating, including the Boston-area locations in Allston Continuum, Cleveland Circle, Newton Corner, and on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University. Two cafes in Gardner and Worcester also plan to strike. (Last year, seven local Starbucks walked out for Red Cup Day.)

Dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion,” the one-day strike coincides with Red Cup Day, an annual Starbucks promotion during which customers receive free reusable cups with holiday-themed beverages.

Workers at six Starbucks locations in Massachusetts plan to walk off the job Thursday as part of a national campaign to pressure the Seattle-based company to bargain with their union.

Advertisement

The walkout is the latest in a string of actions the union has taken to encourage Starbucks to bargain in the past two years. Individual locations have went on strike intermittently since the first local cafe unionized in December 2021, including a three-month-long action at the Commonwealth Avenue location in summer 2022.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Now employees are hoping the Thursday strike pushes the company to address persistent issues with scheduling and staffing, particularly on stressful promotion days. Workers will also demand Thursday that Starbucks turn off mobile ordering during future promotions.

Aspen Cook, a barista at the Cleveland Circle cafe, said the walkout is a natural way to “demand accountability.”

“We’re striking in solidarity with other union stores because Starbucks refuses to negotiate with us, they constantly understaff us, and deny us certain benefits [such as credit card tips] due to our union activity,” she added.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Willow Montana, another Brighton barista, added that the walkout is a show of strength for the cafe after it was closed for a five-month renovation.

“It makes me feel hopeful to see how easily we could come together, with our first big demonstration of solidarity in our new store, and show them they couldn’t break us,” Montana said. “I’m proud to stand out here with my coworkers, some old and some new, and show everyone the power we hold when we stay united.”

Advertisement

Starbucks United represents more than employees at around 300 stores across the country.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.