Newburyport chemical plant cited in deadly explosion

The Newburyport chemical-processing plant where an employee was killed in an explosion in May lacked the proper safeguards that could have prevented the 62-year-old worker’s death, according to a Labor Department investigation. The federal agency cited PolyCarbon Industries Inc./Seqens for more than $298,000 in proposed penalties for 11 violations related to the production and drying of the chemical product Dekon 139, in addition to combustible dust hazards. “The requirements of OSHA’s Process Safety Management standard are stringent and comprehensive because failure to comply fully can have a severe or catastrophic impact on employees that, in this case, cost a worker their life,” OSHA area director Sarah Carle in Andover said in a statement. The portion of the building where the explosion took place has been demolished. The company, which bills itself as “the largest small molecule drug substance manufacturer in New England,” according to its website, was acquired by French-based Novacap in 2018. It did not immediately reply to a request for comment. It has 24 manufacturing plants around the world and three research and development centers, including a lab in Devens. The Newburyport factory, formerly named PCI Synthesis, has faced multiple citations and thousands of dollars in fines from federal regulators over repeated safety incidents in recent years. In February of 2020, an explosion blew a hole in the factory’s roof, and a chemical fire the next year forced a temporary shutdown. — KATIE JOHNSTON

ENERGY

Barton leaving FirstLight

After three-plus years leading hydroelectric power plant operator FirstLight, chief executive Alica Barton is stepping down. All the company would say is that she is taking on another role in the clean-energy industry in the new year. Chief operating officer Justin Trudell has been promoted to take over as CEO of the Burlington-based energy company as of Dec. 1. Together, Barton and Trudell have been growing the company, in part through acquisitions, with a goal of adding more hydroelectric capacity while broadening the portfolio to include more wind power, solar, and battery storage. Since Barton joined in 2020, FirstLight has almost doubled in size in terms of employees, to more than 180 people. Before she joined, Barton became one of the most prominent people in the clean-tech sector by leading the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and before that, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. FirstLight, whose biggest facility is the Northfield Mountain plant, is owned by Canadian pension plan manager PSP Investment. — JON CHESTO

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok and Meta challenge EU rules

TikTok and Facebook owner Meta are filing legal challenges against new European Union rules designed to counter the dominance of digital giants and make online competition fairer by giving consumers more choice. TikTok said in a blog post Thursday that it’s appealing being classified as an online “gatekeeper” by the Digital Markets Act, arguing that it’s playing the role of a new competitor in social media that is taking on entrenched players. Meta said a day earlier that it disagrees with the 27-nation bloc’s decision to include its Marketplace and Messenger as gateway services under the new rules, adding that it is seeking “clarification on specific points of law.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HERBICIDES

EU to continue using glyphosate for another decade

The European Commission will continue the use of the controversial chemical herbicide glyphosate in the European Union for 10 more years after the 27 member countries again failed to find a common position for or against a prolongation. Representatives of EU states were unable to reach a decision last month, and a new vote by an appeal committee was again inconclusive on Thursday. Because of the deadlock, the EU’s executive arm said it will endorse its own proposal and renew the approval of glyphosate for 10 years, with new conditions attached. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

German railway union stages one-day strike

Germany’s national railway operator ran a drastically reduced schedule on Thursday as a union called a 20-hour strike aimed at increasing the pressure in a bitter dispute over pay and working hours. The strike by drivers and other workers in the GDL union began at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Limited “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German pay negotiations. The main national railway operator, state-owned Deutsche Bahn, expected to run about 20 percent of its normal long-distance service. Regional and local services also were affected, though to varying degrees because some are run by private operators and not all of those were targeted by the strike. A central issue is the union’s call for shift workers’ hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay reduction, a demand at which the company so far has balked. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Macy’s profit better than expected

Macy’s reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations thanks to better inventory management, though same-store sales fell for a third straight quarter. The results underscore an emerging trend for retailers this quarter, which have reported improvements to profitability but have struggled to maintain the sales growth that powered them through the pandemic period. On Wednesday, Target also showed improved operational competence, with fewer markdowns and better inventory management driving profits despite a drop in comparable sales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Musk endorses antisemitic post on X

Billionaire Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X, the social media site he owns, that attacked members of the Jewish community for pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk said in his reply to the post. Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and the world’s richest person with a net worth of around $225 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism. Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler. Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COUNTERFEITING

Federal officials make the largest-ever seizure of fake designer items in NYC

Federal prosecutors said they made the biggest-ever US seizure of fake designer handbags, shoes, and other items — with an estimated retail value of more than $1 billion — and charged two people with trafficking in counterfeit goods. Indictments were unsealed Wednesday in New York against Adama Sow, 38, and Abdulai Jallow, 48, who were accused of running the illegal operation out of a storage facility in Manhattan, prosecutors said in a statement. More than 83,000 knock-off items were taken from premises controlled by Sow, who lived in Queens, and more than 50,000 were found on premises controlled by Jallow, who lived in Manhattan, according to the statement. If convicted, they face as long as 10 years in prison. Photos of the warehouse where the items were stored showed scores of handbags, backpacks, wallets, duffel bags, and sunglasses emblazoned with logos from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Christian Dior, Gucci, Burberry, and Hermes stuffed onto metal shelves. — BLOOMBERG NEWS