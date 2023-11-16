In reversal, Apple plans to make it easier to text between iPhones and Android phones

In a major reversal, Apple Inc. plans to adopt the RCS standard next year, which will allow text messaging to operate more smoothly between iPhones and Android devices.

The company had pushed back on the standard for more than a year, even as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and others pressed Apple to adopt the technology. RCS — short for rich communication services — is an upgrade over standard SMS and MMS that’s backed by the GSM Association. It allows more texting features to be shared over phones on different platforms.

Apple has been protective of its iMessage system, which preserves many features for iPhone users.