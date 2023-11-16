Vertex sickle cell drug, based on novel gene-editing technology, wins approval in UK

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave the go-ahead to use Casgevy to treat patients over 12 who suffer from sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, a disease that affects the production of hemoglobin, a blood component that carries oxygen to organs and tissues throughout the body, the drug makers said Thursday. About 2,000 patients would be eligible in the UK.

British regulators have approved the first drug based on a novel gene-editing technology, authorizing Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics to market the medicine, called Casgevy, in the United Kingdom as a one-time treatment for a pair of inherited blood disorders.

The go-ahead comes about two weeks before the Food and Drug Administration is set to determine whether Boston-based Vertex and CRISPR, a Swiss company with offices in Boston and San Francisco, can market the same drug in the United States, a much larger market.

Casgevy is the brand name for exa-cel, a therapy deploying a Nobel prize-winning set of gene-editing tools called CRISPR/Cas9. That technology enables scientists to edit DNA at precise locations, replacing specific strands of genetic code that contain harmful mutations.

It is expected to be the first of many therapies using Crispr/Cas9, raising the curtain on a new era of gene-editing.

In a Thursday statement, Vertex chief executive Reshma Kewalramani called the approval “a historic day in science and medicine.”

Sickle cell, which afflicts mostly people of color, causes unpredictable bouts of crushing pain, damages organs, and cuts lives short for many patients. It affects an estimated 100,000 Americans.

“This authorization offers a new option for eligible patients who are waiting for innovative therapies, and I look forward to patients having access to this therapy as quickly as possible,” said Professor Josu de la Fuente, a cellular and gene therapy professor at Imperial College London who was principal investigator for a pair of clinical trials.

The clinical studies demonstrated that the drug relieved the pain of many sickle cell patients and the need for thalassemia patients to receive regular blood infusions. Longer-term studies will be required to determine whether the treatment cures the diseases.

A rival sickle cell gene therapy, developed by Somerville-based Bluebird Bio, is also scheduled to come before the FDA late next month.

