Walmart attracts more shoppers seeking to cut spending in 3rd quarter, but muted expectations spook investors

The company, based in Bentonville, Ark., reported better-than-expected financial results for the period. However, it offered a cautious outlook and said that shoppers pulled back their spending in late October.

NEW YORK — Walmart extended its streak of strong quarterly gains heading into the holiday season as its low prices attract shoppers looking for deals in a tough economic environment.

The nation’s largest retailer is among the first batch of major US retailers to report quarterly results. Industry analysts are dissecting the data, seeking to shed more light on how consumers are feeling as the holiday approaches.

Shoppers have remained resilient, propped up by a strong labor market and steady wages. That’s confounded economists and Federal Reserve officials and seems at times at odds with the sour sentiments that Americans themselves have expressed in opinion polls. But higher prices for food and other necessities, though easing, as well as higher borrowing costs for homes and cars, are weighing on household budgets.

Americans cut back on spending in October, ending six straight months of gains and pushing retail sales down 0.1 percent, the US Commerce Department said this week.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said prices for some groceries are falling, such as dairy, chicken, and seafood, but he would like to see that happening in the dry grocery category as well. General merchandise prices are also receding, helping the retailer to roll back prices. Deflation will put more pressure on the company to sell more, but that’s good news for shoppers, he said.

“In the US, we may be managing through a period of deflation in the months to come and while that would put more unit pressure on us, we welcome it, because it’s better for our customers,” McMillon said.

Walmart reported that profits were $453 million, or 17 cents per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 31. That compares with a loss of $1.79 million, or 66 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.53.

Revenue rose 5.2 percent to $160.84 billion, from $152.81 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting $1.52 per share on sales of $159.65 billion, according to FactSet estimates.

Comparable store sales — those from established stores and online operating over the past 12 months — rose 4.9 percent for the Walmart US division for the quarter. They rose 6.4 percent last quarter. Global e-commerce sales rose 15 percent.

Walmart now expects annual sales to be up anywhere from 5 percent to 5.5 percent. Previously, it anticipated a 4 percent to 4.5 percent increase. It expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.48, up from a range of $6.36 to $6.46 per share. Analysts were expecting $6.50 per share on sales of $642.32 billion.