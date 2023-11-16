Good Company opens in Charlestown; Maccabee Bar pops up in Harvard Square

Maccabee Bar stages an annual Hanukkah-themed pop-up at Harvard Square’s Noir (1 Bennett St.) starting on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Creator Naomi Levy serves latke sours and other signature sips alongside jelly doughnuts from pastry maven Kate Holowchik. Visit www.maccabeebar.com for the latest hours.

Cocktails: At last, a place to find outstanding curry-roasted carrot cocktails in Charlestown. Talented roving mixologist Seth Freidus ( Alden & Harlow , Eastern Standard ) now has his very own showcase: Good Company opened on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The 18-seat bar (100 Hood Park) serves strong drinks with surprising ingredients (acorn squash, peanuts, carrots), paired with homemade sodas and tinctures. Freidus also offers gourmet bar snacks like uni dip, steak tartare, crispy maitake mushrooms with togarashi hollandaise and crispy garlic. Visit daily from 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Openings: Brooklyn-based Mia’s Bakery expands beyond New York to The Street Chestnut Hill (49 Boylston St.). Soon, they’ll open in the Seaport and Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. Duck in for New York-style cheesecake, très leches cupcakes, banana cream pie, gelato, and savory stuff, too: eggs Benedict, breakfast sandwiches, and spinach-and-feta pie. Visit daily from 9 a.m.

Frank is now open in Somerville (400 Assembly Row), says restaurateur Frank McClelland. In August, McClelland told the Globe that he planned to restructure the original Beverly branch, which opened in 2019. It offered a market, café, and a farm-to-table restaurant. McClelland is best known for Back Bay’s L’Espalier, which closed in 2018. McClelland says that he’ll honor gift cards for Beverly’s Frank at this location.

Lunch: For the first time, North End favorite Prezza (24 Fleet St.) opens for lunch through December to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Order fluke crudo, fried smelts, grilled octopus salad, salted cod cakes, and more as part of a splashy seven-course feast or a la carte. Visit from noon until 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Brighton sake standout The Koji Club (525 Western Ave.) launches their first annual holiday lunch on December Fridays from noon until 3 p.m. with a $99 menu of caviar, wagyu beef, and dessert.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.