Not lovin’ it: McDonalds snubs Boston, New England with McRib return

Local fast food fans will need to travel quite a bit for a bite of the McRib.

Despite going on a farewell tour last year, the pork-filled sandwich is heading back to menus this month, but only for a short time and at select locations. Unfortunately, the McRib won’t head back to Boston, the Bay State, or any location in New England this time around.

McDonalds confirmed the lack of availability in the region in a statement to the Globe Thursday.