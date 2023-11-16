Not lovin’ it: McDonalds snubs Boston, New England with McRib return

Local fast food fans will need to travel quite a bit for a bite of the McRib.
Despite going on a farewell tour last year, the pork-filled sandwich is heading back to menus this month, but only for a short time and at select locations. Unfortunately, the McRib won’t head back to Boston, the Bay State, or any location in New England this time around.
McDonalds confirmed the lack of availability in the region in a statement to the Globe Thursday.
“While it won’t be available at restaurants in New England, some lucky fans in other areas across the country may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants starting November 15,” a McDonald’s representative told the Globe in a statement over e-mail.
The sandwich has long been a fan favorite, causing munchers’ mouths to water over its combination of “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles” and “served on a toasted homestyle bun,” according to a McDonald’s description.
But if you are brave enough to go on a quest for the mythical sandwich, the fan-run site McRib Locator claims that the closest confirmed sighting of the sandwich is currently in Elkton, Md.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.