City reaches $2.6 million settlement with Black police officers, cadet in long running drug ‘hair test’ lawsuit, lawyers say

Under terms of the settlement, the four individual plaintiffs will each receive a portion of the $2.6 million outlay based on their individual circumstances, according to a statement from Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group that represented the officers pro bono along with attorneys from the powerhouse WilmerHale firm.

The city of Boston has reached a $2.6 million settlement with three Black police officers and a cadet who were fired or disciplined for positive drug tests that used flawed methodology found to be discriminatory, capping a long-running lawsuit first brought in 2005, the plaintiffs’ lawyers said Thursday.

The suit was initially filed nearly two decades ago in federal court, soon after the city started using the test on officers and recruits, the statement said. The test was designed to detect the presence of drugs in hair follicles, but during the litigation experts said the test couldn’t reliably identify drug particles found in hair due to ingestion versus “external contamination,” the statement said.

In addition, the plaintiffs said, experts testified that the texture of Black hair and grooming products Black people frequently use increase the likelihood of false positive results.

“This settlement puts an end to a long, ugly chapter in Boston’s history,” said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, in the statement. “As a result of this flawed test, our clients’ lives and careers were completely derailed. The City has finally compensated them for this grave injustice.”

Requests for comment were sent Thursday morning to spokespersons for the Boston Police Department and Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

In 2019, the state Supreme Judicial Court found that the hair test was prone to false positives.

“There was substantial evidence in the record documenting the concerns raised in the scientific community regarding the reliability of the test,’’ Justice Kimberly S. Budd wrote at the time for the 6-1 majority.

The lone dissenter, Justice Scott L. Kafker, wrote that the test was scientifically reliable.

“The department has a legitimate, indeed a compelling, concern about drug use and lying by its police officer candidates and need not accept a high risk of such drug use,’’ Kafker wrote. “The test it employed to detect such a high risk was also reasonably reliable, and consistent with merit principles.”

Previously in 2016, a federal appeals court ruled that a lower court judge erred when he dismissed the case, based on his view that the officers of color did not have sufficient evidence to prove to a jury that the test discriminated against them. The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit at the time did not offer a direct opinion on the test, but it found that a jury should have been able to decide whether the department could offer a different test — one of the factors a jury may weigh when considering discrimination claims.

Wu’s administration eliminated the hair test in 2021 as part of the city’s official Movement to End Racism campaign.

“The hair test not only wreaked havoc on the lives of many Black officers, it also deprived Boston residents of exemplary police officers,” said Jeffrey Lopes, president of Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, an advocacy group for police officers of color that was also a plaintiff in the case, in the statement. “The City is still trying to make up for the loss of diversity on the police force that resulted from use of the hair test.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

