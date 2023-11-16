AG Campbell launches gun violence prevention unit

“As senseless acts of gun violence continue to terrorize and harm children, families, and communities in Massachusetts and across the country, we must step up and ensure that each one of us has the right to live free from gun violence,” Campbell said in a statement. She added that the unit will both “lead the way in holding accountable bad actors in the gun industry,” while still “respecting the rights of responsible gun owners.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced the launch of the office’s gun violence prevention unit Thursday, which she said will aggressively enforce the state’s gun laws and consumer protection statute, as well as defend those laws from ongoing and potential legal challenges .

Campbell appointed Christine Doktor and Ryan Mingo to lead the unit with the goal of further driving down shooting injuries and deaths, which have decreased in Boston and statewide in recent years, according to city and federal data.

Massachusetts has the lowest firearm death rate in the country, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Massachusetts reported 247 gun fatalities in 2021, down from 268 the previous year. In Boston, the decline is even more striking: as of last week, the city reported a total of 92 shootings, down nearly 30 percent from the same time last year. In April, the city pledged to sharply curb shootings in an effort to reduce the number of homicides by 20 percent over the next three years.

Campbell said that in addition to leaning on the state’s strong consumer laws to go after misleading business practices among weapons dealers, the unit will also prosecute those involved in illegal gun trafficking and straw sales, where a middleman makes purchases on behalf of a secret buyer.

Additionally, the unit will support gun violence prevention initiatives spearheaded by local law enforcement and community organizations, both through grants and by providing direct training and technical assistance on gun law compliance. Campbell said the office’s partnership with community organizations will focus on violence intervention and supporting survivors and the families of victims.

Doktor, the unit’s director, was previously the managing attorney for Everytown Law, which boasts the country’s largest gun safety litigation team. The Massachusetts-born attorney began her career in civil litigation before pivoting to public interest law and human rights advocacy and will work out of the attorney general’s Springfield office, according to Campbell’s office.

“Despite having some of the strongest gun safety laws in the country and the lowest rate of gun violence in America, over 800 adults and children are shot and wounded or killed in Massachusetts on average each year,” Doktor said in a statement. “As the director of the new [unit], I am eager to continue my work in this field, leverage my expertise, and implement AG Campbell’s commitment to the life-saving work of reducing gun deaths and shootings here in my home-state.”

Deputy director Mingo joins the unit from the Suffolk district attorney’s office, where he led the Major Felony Bureau, according to the office and his LinkedIn. Mingo said he looked forward to bringing more than 15 years of experience studying gun laws and criminal legal reform to “ensure Massachusetts has the strongest, most comprehensive firearm laws in the country.”

The attorney general’s office has routinely pursued gun cases and defended the state’s tight restrictions, but Thursday’s announcement marks the first designated unit focused solely on prevention strategies, according to the office. Doktor and Mingo will work with staff across the office’s existing bureaus, however, a spokesperson for Campbell said the office is open to further expanding the team in the coming year.

Already this year, the office filed two briefs in federal court, defending Massachusetts’ Handgun Safety Regulations and Assault Weapons Ban against challenges brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition and the National Association for Gun Rights, respectively. Campbell also co-led a multistate coalition in March urging credit card companies to use merchant codes for gun sales, which would allow banks to better detect and report suspicious activities related to the purchase of firearms and ammunition.

Campbell has also made clear her intention to serve as a national voice on gun reform, calling on federal judges in March to hold gun manufacturers and dealers responsible for violating state and federal firearm laws and signing onto an amicus brief in August calling on the US Supreme Court to bar individuals with domestic violence restraining orders against them from accessing guns.





