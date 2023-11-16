Hunter kills bear in Hanson using bow and arrow; experts believe it was same bear that killed goat

The spokesperson said biologists believe the bear “is likely” the same one that had been nicknamed “Pumpkin” by local residents, a reference to his preferred produce that he was snatching from outside Hanson homes. The bear’s death was first reported by the Patriot-Ledger .

A MassWildlife spokesperson confirmed Thursday that a licensed hunter legally took down the bear on Nov. 6 in Hanson, a suburb about 25 miles south of Boston.

A hunter using a bow and arrow killed a large black bear in Hanson last week that state wildlife experts believe is the same bear that got into a barn and killed a goat earlier this month.

Advertisement

The interest in finding Pumpkin intensified about two weeks ago after Hanson police reported that he got into a residential barn and killed the owner’s goat. The owner had installed an electric fence and reinforced doors after a previous break-in by Pumpkin, but it wasn’t enough to keep the 300-pound male bear out, police said.

Police faced some pushback from the community after the department issued a notice on Facebook about the bear and said he would have to be euthanized because “he has gotten a taste for livestock.”

Some community members urged police to relocate the bear to a more rural area, but the department said it was not that simple. MassWildlife estimates there are more than 4,500 black bears in the state with the population growing and expanding east toward more densely populated areas.

“Black bears spend more time in residential areas when they find food such as bird seed, trash, unprotected backyard chickens and goats, and outdoor pet food,” the MassWildlife spokesperson said in an e-mail. “Bears that are fed directly or indirectly by people can become habituated and lose their fear of people. This can lead to bears causing damage, becoming a nuisance, or becoming a threat to public safety.”

Advertisement

MassWildlife said the bear was killed during the state’s regulated hunting season. The agency said regulated hunting helps control the growing bear population, with 200 to 300 bears harvested by licensed hunters across the state each year.

After the barn break-in, police spent two hours tracking Pumpkin but did not have an opportunity to shoot him without endangering nearby residents, the department said in a statement on Facebook. Police Chief Michael Miksch said at the time that police only get involved with bears when there is a threat to public safety.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.