Demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza block traffic on BU Bridge during morning commute

Boston University issued a community alert at 8:09 a.m. that the bridge was closed due to a “large demonstration.”

Shortly after 8 a.m., police urged drivers to avoid the area. Pedestrians are still able to cross the bridge, officials said.

About 60 demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge between Cambridge and Boston during the morning commute Thursday.

Boston police, Cambridge police, State Police, and BU police responded to the protest.

The Boston chapter of the organization IfNotNow posted pictures and video from the protest, showing demonstrators wearing shirts with “Not in our name” printed on them while holding white signs that read “Let Gaza Live” and “Free the Hostages.” Members at the front of the group held a banner that read “Jews Say: Ceasefire.”

The national IfNotNow group is a “movement of American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis,” according the group’s website.

The Boston chapter posted a series of tweets as the demonstrators blocked traffic Thursday morning.

“We know sitting-in on a bridge might seem desperate,” the group said on X. “That’s because we are desperate, desperate to stop any more lives from being lost. To those stuck in traffic, we sincerely apologize. We wish there was another way. We have tried everything else.”

The group singled out President Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who they say “continue to stonewall, & Israel continues to slaughter innocent Gazans by the thousands.”

More than 11,200 Palestinians, most of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

About 1,200 people have died in Israel, mainly civilians during Hamas’s initial attack on Oct. 7, and around 240 were taken captive by Hamas militants, Israeli officials have reported.

The BU bridge crosses the Charles River near Magazine Beach on the Cambridge side and connects to Commonwealth Avenue on the Boston side.

“Pedestrian traffic is not affected on Commonwealth Ave. at this time,” the BU alert said.

