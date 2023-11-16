MBTA says it needs at least $24.5 billion to repair its troubled system

The T’s $24.5 billion state of good repair backlog — which only covers updating the current system, not delivering long-promised upgrades like commuter rail electrification or climate resiliency improvements — is more than twice as high as when the T last calculated its backlog in 2019. Then, the T estimated it would need about $10 billion to fix its assets.

The MBTA needs a gobsmacking $24.5 billion just to repair and replace its decrepit track, stations, trains, signals, and other assets, an agency analysis released Thursday shows, providing the long awaited tally of just how broken the transit system really is.

In Thursday’s announcement, the T said its assets are deteriorating far faster than the agency is updating them. All in all, about 64 percent of all of the T’s assets now need updating.

A train or station that is not in what is called a “state of good repair” has higher operating and maintenance costs and higher risk of failure, the T said. But the agency emphasized that those assets are still safe.

The T’s heavy rail system — the Red, Orange, and Blue Lines — will be the most expensive to fix at $9.9 billion, the analysis found, with most of the investment needed to upgrade bridges, tunnels, and power systems.

The next most expensive is the Commuter Rail system, the analysis found, at about $8 billion, with the bulk of investment needed for stations, followed by the T’s light rail system — the Green Line — which needs $4.7 billion.

“Restoring reliability and ensuring safety are priorities as we rebuild MBTA infrastructure,” said General Manager Phillip Eng in a statement. “Understanding and acknowledging the significant resources needed to bring our system to a State of Good Repair is just one step towards fixing our infrastructure to deliver more robust and frequent service.”

The T’s $24.5 billion need is based off the condition of its assets in 2021, the agency said, and is much higher than the last estimate the agency provided in 2019 because the T now has a more accurate count of its assets. The previous inventory did not include certain cables, overhead wires, the South Boston power station, emergency generators, or high voltage yards, the agency said.

This estimate also accounts for “significant infrastructure and construction cost increases driven by inflation and supply chain challenges,” the agency said. The T prepares this capital needs assessment every three to four years.

The T’s subway track is in the most dire need of repair, the analysis found, with 89 percent not in a state of good repair, followed by the T’s commuter rail signals, 80 percent of which need to be updated, and power systems, 76 percent of which need to be updated.

About half of the T’s subway trains and buses need updating, the analysis found.

The T’s analysis should not come as a surprise. For nearly 15 years, outside experts have repeatedly warned the agency is not investing enough in maintaining and updating its infrastructure. Most recently, the Federal Transit Administration’s safety management inspection of the T last year found it had all but abandoned repairing parts of its tracks, opting to slow trains over dangerous defects for years instead, and let a Green Line work train used for maintenance remain inoperable for at least eight months.

Thursday’s announcement did not include a plan for how the state will fund the improvements. And the real cost could actually be higher, officials said.

The T’s five-year, $9.7 billion spending plan approved by the agency’s board of directors last summer, the first of such plans established by the Healey administration, did not come close to providing as much new funding as T staff had requested at the time. That plan provided just $1.5 billion in new funding for reliability and modernization initiatives, far short of the $9.2 billion in new funding the T staff sought.

It will be paid for in large part by federal funds and borrowing money.

To pay off the debt on its five-year spending plan, the MBTA relies on its operating revenue, made up largely of sales tax revenue, fares, fees paid by municipalities, and assistance from the Legislature.

That revenue also has to pay for day-to-day expenses like wages, benefits, and fuel. The T projects that its operating budget could be short as much as $139 million in fiscal year 2025, which begins next summer, and as much as $475 million the following year, according to a T presentation to the board of directors earlier this year.

The analysis released Thursday elaborates on what was already known: the MBTA’s financial needs far exceed its available funding.

State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Lynn Democrat and co-chair of the Legislature’s joint committee on transportation, said he applauds the T’s honesty about how great the need is.

“For a long time there were many who wanted to bury their heads in the sand,” he said.

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey said the report “shows what we have known for a long time — there is an urgent need for significant resources and work across the MBTA system because of decades of underinvestment. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to ensuring that the MBTA has the resources it needs to deliver the safe, reliable service that the people of Massachusetts deserve.”

