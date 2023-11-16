Dover, N.H. man rescued from Boulder Trail near Mt. Major

A Dover, N.H. man was rescued after he suffered a medical emergency while hiking on the Boulder Trail in the area of Mt. Major Thursday morning, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Larry Frizzell, 70, was hiking with his nephew when he suffered a medical emergency at about 10:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

Frizzell’s nephew called 911 and conservation officers, Alton and Gilford fire, and Lakes Region search and rescue responded to the scene.