Girl arrested in connection with assault on 84-year-old man at Forest Hills MBTA station, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated November 16, 2023, 56 minutes ago

A girl was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged assault on an 84-year-old man at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Tuesday, Transit Police said in a social media post.

The girl, whose name was not released, was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury, Transit Police said.

The man suffered a forehead injury Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. when he was “intentionally pushed/tripped by a group of juveniles,” police said. He was taken to a hospital. No further information about his condition was immediately available Thursday.

Police said the assault remains under investigation and urged anyone with information to call 617-222-1050.

Transit Police said detectives “will identify all involved, arrest them & seek criminal charges.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.

