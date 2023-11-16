Girl arrested in connection with assault on 84-year-old man at Forest Hills MBTA station, police say

A girl was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged assault on an 84-year-old man at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Tuesday, Transit Police said in a social media post.

The girl, whose name was not released, was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury, Transit Police said.

The man suffered a forehead injury Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. when he was “intentionally pushed/tripped by a group of juveniles,” police said. He was taken to a hospital. No further information about his condition was immediately available Thursday.