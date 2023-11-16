Woman rescued from car in Bridgewater lake

A Good Samaritan rescued a woman from a car found partially submerged 50 yards out into Lake Nippenticket in Bridgewater on Thursday morning, according to the town’s police and fire departments.

The woman, who was alone in the car, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement.

Police and fire firefighters responded at 7:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle in the lake, the statement said. The lake is located near Interstate 495 and Route 24.