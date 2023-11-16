Woman rescued from car in Bridgewater lake

A Good Samaritan rescued a woman from a car found partially submerged 50 yards out into Lake Nippenticket in Bridgewater on Thursday morning, according to the town’s police and fire departments.
The woman, who was alone in the car, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement.
Police and fire firefighters responded at 7:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle in the lake, the statement said. The lake is located near Interstate 495 and Route 24.
A witness told police that a man went into the water to pull the woman out of the car through a window.
The man was evaluated at the scene by fire paramedics and declined to be taken to a hospital, the statement said.
The car was removed from the water by Lynch’s Towing in Brockton, police said.
No further information was available Thursday evening.
The incident remains under investigation.
