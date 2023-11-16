The New England gift guide: 25 presents from local shops and artists

New England’s magical makers and creative companies turn holiday shopping into a treat.
SMALL JOYS $25 AND UNDER
Dawn Gloves for texting
$25 at topitoffaccessories.com
Catch a Mouse by the Tail cat toy
$16.99 at thecatisinthebox.com
Sparkle & Shine large enamel flower earrings
By Scout Curated Wears, $24 at Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660‚ brooklinebooksmith.com
Chili Crisp seasoning
By Yagi Noodles, $12 at Utility, 58 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, Rhode Island, 401- 324-5403, shop-utility.com
Tree Blink die-cut card
$6 at Fitz & Bennett Home, 43 Silver Street, Portland, Maine, 207- 835-0485, fitzandbennetthome.com; and isatopia.com
Hot Cocoa Snowman chocolates
$3 each at Beacon Hill Chocolates, 91 Charles Street, Boston, 617-725-1900, beaconhillchocolates.com
“The Song of Us”
By Kate Fussner, $19.99 at Papercuts Bookshop, 60 South Street, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-3404, papercutsjp.com
Peppermint Stick salt
$24 at saltery.store
SOMETHING SPECIAL $25 to $100
Snowpack over-the-calf midweight ski & snowboard socks
$29 at darntough.com
Festival crossbody bag
By Samantha Hirsch, $85 at Kreatelier, 804 Hope Street, Providence, 401-432-7995, kreatelier.com
Scalp Serum
$45 at safohair.com and at Project: Pop-Up Holiday, 497 Main Street, Melrose, from December 12 to 17; project-pop-up.com
Boston youth-size sweatshirt
By Kid Crush, $40 at Mockingbird Baby & Kids, 219 Main Street, Charlestown, 617-242-0210, mockingbirdstore.com
Ceramic bud vase
$50 at Stephanie Grace Ceramics, 100 Mad River Green, Waitsfield, Vermont, 617-842-3332, stephaniegraceceramics.com
Pizza rocker cutter
$98 at wicksforge.com
“Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds”
By chef Karen Akunowicz, $35 at Harvard Book Store 1256 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, 617-661-1515, harvard.com; and foxand-theknife.com
Clark & Chesterfield Maple Whiskey
By New England Sweetwater Farm, $35 at Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com
Locomotive kit
From $55 at etsy.com/shop/RDuckLocomotiveStore
SPLURGES $100 AND ABOVE
Snow Cape
$349 at cleverhood.com
Party necklace
By Hallies Comet, $164 at Pinch, 179 Main Street, Northampton, 413-586-4509, pinchgoods.com
The Tilt!
A chair for active sitters, $350 at qor360.com
Hand-built ceramic menorah
From $250, by appointment at ANK Studios, 1 Pleasant Street, Suite 2L, Portland, Maine, ankceramics.com
Model Two Digital streaming speaker
By Tivoli Audio, $449 at Boston General Store, 305 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-232-0103 and 626 High Street, Dedham, 781-326-7560; bostongeneralstore.com
Baseline Pickleball tote
By Ame & Lulu, $148 at Isabel Harvey, 41 Central Street, Wellesley, 781-237-3038, isabelharvey.com; and at ameandlulu.com
Oyster Portrait
Original framed oil painting, from $225 at helengrimm.com
Wireless tide gauge
From $100 at nex-tide.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.