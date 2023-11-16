scorecardresearch Skip to main content
The New England gift guide: 25 presents from local shops and artists

Find a special something, choosing among three price points, for everyone on your list.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated November 16, 2023, 55 minutes ago
New England’s magical makers and creative companies turn holiday shopping into a treat.

SMALL JOYS $25 AND UNDER

  1. Dawn Gloves for textingHandout

    Dawn Gloves for texting

    $25 at topitoffaccessories.com

  2. Catch a Mouse by the Tail cat toyHandout

    Catch a Mouse by the Tail cat toy

    $16.99 at thecatisinthebox.com

  3. Sparkle & Shine large enamel flower earringsHandout

    Sparkle & Shine large enamel flower earrings

    By Scout Curated Wears, $24 at Giftsmith at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660‚ brooklinebooksmith.com

  4. Chili Crisp seasoning by Yagi NoodlesHandout

    Chili Crisp seasoning

    By Yagi Noodles, $12 at Utility, 58 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, Rhode Island, 401- 324-5403, shop-utility.com

  5. Tree Blink die-cut cardHandout

    Tree Blink die-cut card

    $6 at Fitz & Bennett Home, 43 Silver Street, Portland, Maine, 207- 835-0485, fitzandbennetthome.com; and isatopia.com

  6. Hot Cocoa Snowman chocolatesHandout

    Hot Cocoa Snowman chocolates

    $3 each at Beacon Hill Chocolates, 91 Charles Street, Boston, 617-725-1900, beaconhillchocolates.com

  7. “The Song of Us” by Kate Fussner,Handout

    “The Song of Us”

    By Kate Fussner, $19.99 at Papercuts Bookshop, 60 South Street, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-3404, papercutsjp.com

  8. Peppermint Stick saltHandout

    Peppermint Stick salt

    $24 at saltery.store


SOMETHING SPECIAL $25 to $100

  1. Snowpack over-the-calf midweight ski & snowboard socksHandout

    Snowpack over-the-calf midweight ski & snowboard socks

    $29 at darntough.com

  2. Festival crossbody bagHandout

    Festival crossbody bag

    By Samantha Hirsch, $85 at Kreatelier, 804 Hope Street, Providence, 401-432-7995, kreatelier.com

  3. Scalp SerumHandout

    Scalp Serum

    $45 at safohair.com and at Project: Pop-Up Holiday, 497 Main Street, Melrose, from December 12 to 17; project-pop-up.com

  4. Boston youth-size sweatshirt by Kid CrushHandout

    Boston youth-size sweatshirt

    By Kid Crush, $40 at Mockingbird Baby & Kids, 219 Main Street, Charlestown, 617-242-0210, mockingbirdstore.com

  5. Ceramic bud vaseHandout

    Ceramic bud vase

    $50 at Stephanie Grace Ceramics, 100 Mad River Green, Waitsfield, Vermont, 617-842-3332, stephaniegraceceramics.com

  6. Pizza rocker cutterHandout

    Pizza rocker cutter

    $98 at wicksforge.com

  7. “Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds” by chef Karen AkunowiczHandout

    “Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds”

    By chef Karen Akunowicz, $35 at Harvard Book Store 1256 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, 617-661-1515, harvard.com; and foxand-theknife.com

  8. Clark & Chesterfield Maple Whiskey by New England Sweetwater FarmHandout

    Clark & Chesterfield Maple Whiskey

    By New England Sweetwater Farm, $35 at Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com

  9. Locomotive kitHandout

    Locomotive kit

    From $55 at etsy.com/shop/RDuckLocomotiveStore


SPLURGES $100 AND ABOVE

  1. Snow CapeHandout

    Snow Cape

    $349 at cleverhood.com

  2. Necklace by Hallies CometHandout

    Party necklace

    By Hallies Comet, $164 at Pinch, 179 Main Street, Northampton, 413-586-4509, pinchgoods.com

  3. Brightwell CreativeHandout

    The Tilt!

    A chair for active sitters, $350 at qor360.com

  4. Hand-built ceramic menorah.Handout

    Hand-built ceramic menorah

    From $250, by appointment at ANK Studios, 1 Pleasant Street, Suite 2L, Portland, Maine, ankceramics.com

  5. Model Two Digital streaming speaker by Tivoli AudioHandout

    Model Two Digital streaming speaker

    By Tivoli Audio, $449 at Boston General Store, 305 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-232-0103 and 626 High Street, Dedham, 781-326-7560; bostongeneralstore.com

  6. Baseline Pickleball tote by Ame & LuluHandout

    Baseline Pickleball tote

    By Ame & Lulu, $148 at Isabel Harvey, 41 Central Street, Wellesley, 781-237-3038, isabelharvey.com; and at ameandlulu.com

  7. Oyster Portrait original framed oil paintingHandout

    Oyster Portrait

    Original framed oil painting, from $225 at helengrimm.com

  8. Wireless tide gaugeHandout

    Wireless tide gauge

    From $100 at nex-tide.com


Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

