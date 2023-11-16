Revere police warn of jewelry theft ring targeting elderly in Mass. communities

Assailants approach vulnerable people on the street or in parking lots, police said.

“Please be aware of individuals that have been approaching unsuspecting victims, often elderly in an attempt to steal jewelry,” said Revere police in a statement posted to Facebook. “They usually work in teams as adult males and females traveling in a motor vehicle.”

Revere police on Thursday warned older residents about people scamming the elderly by engaging them in conversation and then snatching their jewelry before driving off, in the latest law enforcement advisory about the brazen theft ring that’s also targeted multiple communities in neighboring Middlesex County .

Advertisement

“They often attempt to get the victim to come over to their vehicle,” the statement said. “A common story is it is their birthday, and they want to give you a piece of jewelry. The suspects then attempt to place a necklace or ring on you and when doing so remove your Jewelry replacing it with counterfeit.”

Revere police also included video surveillance of one such encounter in a parking lot.

In the 29-second clip, an elderly woman approaches the passenger-side door of a car, and a younger person seated inside appears to reach through an open window and place some type of necklace on her as the unsuspecting victim leans in for a hug.

Then the car lurches forward as the person inside and the older woman appear to briefly struggle over another item of jewelry as the car peels off.

On Monday, Lowell police had tweeted out an earlier alert about the theft ring from Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan that covered Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury.

“Please be aware that individuals have been robbing unsuspecting victims, often the elderly, of their jewelry,” the Monday advisory said. “These individuals, a man and a woman, are known to travel in a team and call victims over to their vehicle to speak to them in a friendly and engaging manner.”

Advertisement

They offer to place fake jewelry on people, but while doing so try “to steal the jewelry belonging to and worn by the victims, sometimes in a violent nature, and then drive away,” officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many victims have lost their jewelry. No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.