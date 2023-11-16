Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting survivor, 16, released from Mass. hospital

“We are pleased to share Gavin has been discharged from Mass General for Children,” the family statement said. “We thank the talented teams at Mass General for Children and Central Maine Medical Center for their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments.”

The family of Gavin Robitaille, an Auburn, Maine, teen who suffered a shattered arm and severe muscle and nerve damage in the attack, provided the update in a statement posted to a GoFundMe page set up for his medical expenses.

A 16-year-old survivor of last month’s mass shooting tragedy in Lewiston , Maine, that killed 18 people has been released from a Massachusetts hospital and faces “a long road of follow-up care” with another surgery scheduled for Nov. 27, his family said Wednesday.

Advertisement

His family said challenges remain.

“While we are thrilled to be back home, Gavin is beginning a long road of follow-up care, much of it in Boston for the foreseeable future – his next surgery is scheduled for November 27th at Mass General,” the family said. “The journey ahead is long, tough and financially hard, but we count ourselves exceedingly lucky to be surrounded by friends and loved ones.”

The Robitaille family also offered thanks to everyone who’s provided “generosity, warmth and love” as Gavin, a sophomore at Edward Little High School in Auburn, continues his recovery.

“Also, we want to send a special thank you to the Boston Bruins and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk for visiting Gavin at the end of his hospitalization,” the family said. “It brought a much needed smile to all our faces - especially Gavin’s!”

The devastating violence erupted on the night of Oct. 25 when Robert Card II, a 40-year-old Army reservist who in recent months had descended into paranoia prompting relatives and coworkers to raise alarms with authorities, opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant, leaving 18 dead and 13 wounded.

Advertisement

Governor Janet Mills has formed an independent commission to investigate the shootings.

The Democratic governor said earlier this month that she was appointing the panel after revelations that law enforcement had been aware well before the shootings that Card spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital over the summer after becoming increasingly paranoid, and that his family had warned authorities of Card’s stockpile of weapons.

Despite concerns, and Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies’ failure to make contact with Card during two wellness checks, officials agreed to allow Card’s family to try to take away his weapons, rather than have law enforcement directly intervene, documents show.

In a letter appointing members of the commission, Mills said that “a cornerstone of our ability to heal as a people and as a state is to know the truth — in this case, the full and unvarnished facts of what happened on October 25th, the months that led up to it, and the law enforcement response to it.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.