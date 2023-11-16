Mayor Wu names participatory budgeting board

Finance experts, community members, and former city employees make up a new board that will oversee Boston’s participatory budgeting process, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday. The nine appointees of the Participatory Budgeting External Oversight Board will be tasked with coordinating a first-of-its-kind, civic engagement process to ensure residents have a bigger say in how their tax dollars are spent.
The board “will shape Boston’s work to connect every resident to decision-making on our shared resources and budget investments,” Wu said in a statement.
Ashley Groffenberger, the city’s chief financial officer, said the appointees will strike a balance between “direct participation for residents while also keeping the [c]ity’s overall fiscal health in mind.”
The nine members are:
- Betsy Cowan Neptune, regional executive director of BUILD Boston
- Carla Pantaleon-Stovell, a real estate agent at EXIT Bayside Realty
- Carolline de Paula, director of adult education at Jackson Mann Community School
- Esther Chong Weathers, associate director of diversity, inclusion, and belonging at the Harvard Graduate School of Design
- Jarret Wright, deputy director of corporate security, Massachusetts Port Authority
- Jim Kennedy, retired employee of the Office of Budget Management
- Khalid Mustafa, coaching supervisor of Fathers’ Uplift
- Lisa Hy, program manager for Tufts Medical Center’s Office Community Benefits and Health Initiatives
- Marilyn Forman, director of community organizing and resident engagement, Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation
The board will collaborate with the city’s Office of Participatory Budgeting, which was created under a city ordinance filed by Wu last December and went into effect in February.
In the spring, Wu and the Boston City Council sparred over how much funding the newly created office should receive. Wu had devoted a combined $4 million to the office over the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, a fraction of her $4.2 billion-plus annual budget. The council moved to increase that amount to $10 million for the 2024 fiscal year, which began July 1, but Wu rejected the request, keeping with her initial plan.
Neither the mayor nor the council’s recommendations met the demands of local participatory budgeting advocates such as the Better Budget Alliance, which pressed for the city to set aside $40 million for constituent engagement.
Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.