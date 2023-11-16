Mayor Wu names participatory budgeting board

Finance experts, community members, and former city employees make up a new board that will oversee Boston’s participatory budgeting process, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday. The nine appointees of the Participatory Budgeting External Oversight Board will be tasked with coordinating a first-of-its-kind, civic engagement process to ensure residents have a bigger say in how their tax dollars are spent.

The board “will shape Boston’s work to connect every resident to decision-making on our shared resources and budget investments,” Wu said in a statement.

Ashley Groffenberger, the city’s chief financial officer, said the appointees will strike a balance between “direct participation for residents while also keeping the [c]ity’s overall fiscal health in mind.”