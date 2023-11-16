Mayor Smiley’s team for taking back Providence schools

Smiley has appointed a Return to Local Control Cabinet that includes 14 city staffers or school board members that has been meeting for several weeks. They are:

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has already said he doesn’t expect the city to regain control of its school system from the state until the 2025-2026 school year at the earliest, but his administration is quietly taking steps to plan for the transition.

⚓ Sheila Dormody, chief of policy and resiliency

⚓ Michael Napolitano, deputy director of intergovernmental affairs

⚓ Thomas Kerr-Vanderslice, deputy director of policy

⚓ Kristina Brown, Providence City Council chief of staff

⚓ Aaron Easter Gardner, Providence City Council senior director of policy

⚓ Miguel Youngs, Providence City Council policy and public affairs coordinator

⚓ Erlin Rogel, Providence School Board president

⚓ Toni Akin, Providence School Board member

⚓ Amanda Pontarelli, acting director of public property

⚓ Krystle Lindberg, deputy finance director

⚓ Stephen Grace, recreation director

⚓ Wedley Thelemaque, community health coordinator

⚓ Anthony Aquino, community engagement director

The cabinet is charged with figuring out what specific work has to be done before the city resumes control of the schools, according to Smiley spokeswoman Patricia Socarras.

”This group will be meeting through January to help guide future engagement with the community, ongoing internal processes that need to be reviewed prior to a return to local control, and what actions the city will take prior to responsibly returning the district to local control,” she said. “Other organizations, families, students and stakeholders will be engaged throughout that process.”

There isn’t a lot of educational expertise in the local control cabinet, which suggests the group is initially more focused on the mechanics of running the district than on what’s happening in the classroom every day. As it stands now, Smiley’s administration still controls the physical buildings, while the Rhode Island Department of Education oversees day-to-day decision-making.

It’s also notable that Smiley didn’t appoint anyone from the state, Providence school department, or the Providence Teachers Union to the group. On one hand, that decision means the group can actually focus on the planning process without every meeting becoming a battle royal. On the other hand, no transition will be successful without those parties – especially the teachers.

The Providence schools takeover is likely to faced increased scrutiny from the legislature when the House and Senate return in January. There is very little support for the takeover left within Providence’s delegation, although its members haven’t yet presented a coherent vision for improving schools or ending the takeover.

