Medfield man says he was attacked by owl while running with his dog; sent out warning to other hikers

Wadness, who wore a headlamp, glanced around but couldn’t see the bird. About 15 seconds later, it swooped through again, and attacked the back of Wadness’s head.

Wadness said he was walking his 11-pound dog, Micah, just before 6 p.m. when an owl suddenly swooped down from a tree and passed over Micah’s head, a shadowy figure darting across the already pitch-black night.

Retired teacher and longtime camp director Ken Wadness of Medfield has stepped out to go for a run most evenings over the last 22 years, often heading for the woods at Noon Hill Reservation. He never had any issues with wildlife until Monday night.

“Man, when that thing hit me, he was flying full speed right into the back of my head,” Wadness said in an interview Thursday. “It was quite a shock.”

Micah wasn’t hurt, but Wadness was left with several cuts and slashes on his scalp from the owl’s talons. He took a photo and a short video of the owl sitting on a nearby branch.

“He kept staring at me even though I kept my headlamp on him,” Wadness said. “I was afraid that he was going to come attack me again.”

He added: “Any small dog could have been killed by the size and strength of that owl.”

Wadness then scooped Micah up into his arms, ran back to his car, and returned home, where his daughter applied an antibiotic to his head wounds. He said the battery pack on his headlamp may have kept the owl from cutting more wounds.

At home, he posted in a Medfield community Facebook group and described what happened. He said he hoped to warn others in case they choose to take a walk through the reservation, especially if they have a small dog like Micah.

A spokesperson for MassWildlife said the bird appears to be a barred owl, which can be found in most areas of Massachusetts and nest in tree cavities. The agency said barred owls typically prey on rodents but can attempt to take a small dog.

“While owls attacking humans or making contact with people is rare, owls can become territorial and aggressive as they prepare for the nesting season,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Nesting season lasts from February to May, according to MassWildlife.

Wadness, 66, retired earlier this year after 32 years as an elementary school teacher in Dover. He said his summers are spent working as the hiking director at Camp Micah in Bridgton, Maine. His daughter chose to name their dog after the camp.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Wadness said he has no ill will toward the creature.

“I’m not angry at all,” he said. “This is their territory.”

