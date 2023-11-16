New Hampshire Democratic Party office vandalized with swastikas and antisemitic slurs

The office was covered in swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs, along with flyers advertising the white supremacist group, party officials said in a statement.

New Hampshire Democratic Party officials were “outraged and horrified” by the discovery of the vandalism, according to Ray Buckley, the party’s chairman.

Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti and flyers advertising a white supremacist group were found at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s Belknap County office in Laconia, N.H. on Wednesday morning, officials said.

“This blatant display of hate, marked by swastikas, are a direct threat to our Jewish community, and we demand immediate and thorough action from law enforcement agencies,” Buckley said in the statement. “The documented rise in these hate crimes here in New Hampshire is alarming and unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Party officials noted that the vandalism occurred after the Belknap County Democratic Committee shared posts on social media “expressing solidarity with the city’s Jewish community” and a remembrance of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, which was a Nazi assault on Jews that took place in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Laconia police are investigating the graffiti and looking for any connections to other recent incidents of vandalism that have been reported in the city, according to a Facebook post by the Laconia Police Department.

Several instances of racist and antisemitic vandalism have been found at the former Laconia State School property, including graffiti that named a prominent member of the city’s Jewish community, which was reported to police in September.

Buckley said the party continues to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and will not be intimidated.

“We must confront and challenge this vile ideology at every turn,” Buckley said in the statement. “We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish community and all those targeted by these abhorrent acts. We will not be intimidated or deterred in our fight against bigotry. We call on every citizen to join us to ensure that New Hampshire remains a place where hate finds no harbor.”

Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.