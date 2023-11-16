North Kingstown resident featured in ‘Pawn Stars’ segment

“I thought there was no way in hell I’d ever get on the show,” Duval said. “And then one day someone called me and asked me to be on it.”

Christopher Duval of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, has been a fan of the show “Pawn Stars” since it first aired in 2009. A buyer and collector himself, people have long told him to try to pawn his finds at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas — the family-run store featured in the popular television series.

Duval was featured in a segment of “Pawn Stars” on Wednesday night, and was part of the show’s “Boston episode.” His short segment showed Duval selling a pair of 1923 World Series baseball tickets to “Pawn Stars” host Corey Harrison for $3,750, after a little of back-and-forth negotiating.

“It was a dream come true,” Duval said in a telephone interview. He said it was exciting watching himself on TV

“I think my voice was a little higher on camera than it was in person, but that was probably because I was nervous,” he said.

Duval said the episode was filmed on a hot July day at an estate in Dedham. At the time, he was on set for about four hours, he said. His segment took about 40 minutes to shoot, compared to the minute-and-a-half snippet that aired on TV this week.

Duval has bought and sold antique collectibles as a side job for years. He helps people sell items from the estates of loved ones when they pass away. His mother owned a shop in Pittsfield, Mass., when he was younger, and it “stuck in the blood,” he said.

He found the antique World Series tickets at a Pawtucket home after a woman had contacted him looking to clean out her house after her husband died. Duval later discovered the tickets in an old sports scrap book that he bought from her for “practically nothing.”

A representative from ITV America reached out to Duval in May because they had seen items he listed on Facebook that were of interest. After several conversations, they eventually asked him — and his World Series tickets — to be on the show for the Boston special. A cannon made from the hull of the USS Constitution belonging to Duval was also sold on the episode, but he let his friend take the spotlight for that segment, because production doesn’t like to feature the same person twice in an episode.

“It was wonderful, all the guys were really friendly,” Duval said of the show’s hosts. “It was very exhilarating.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.