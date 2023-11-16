Many right whales spotted in Gulf of Maine, including a mother and her calf, New England Aquarium says

And last week, aerial observers hovering over the gulf’s Wilkinson Basin spotted a right whale whom researchers have christened Pediddle, along with her 10-month old calf that was “skim feeding,” the aquarium said.

The aquarium said in a statement Thursday that an aerial survey team from its Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life has observed a “high level” of whale activity this fall off the coast of Maine - a veritable whale of activity, you might say.

Repeated sightings of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, including a mother and her precious calf, have recently been reported in the Gulf of Maine, according to the New England Aquarium.

That skim feeding tyke, first spotted in January in calving ground waters off the southeastern US, was the ninth documented spawn of Pediddle, who’s at least 45, the statement said.

A few hours after catching sight of Pediddle and her baby calf last week, the team spotted a third right whale, a 49-year-old male dubbed Mohawk, some 35 miles southeast of Portland, per the statement.

Mohawk was spied feeding amongst a group of basking sharks, according to the aquarium.

The statement said other research groups have detected a “wide-ranging presence of right whales” in Gulf of Maine waters over the past month.

“It was incredible to watch these right whales feeding at the surface, especially Pediddle’s calf learning to feed alongside its mother,” said Anderson Cabot Center assistant scientist Katherine McKenna in the statement.

“Right whale mothers and their calves are vital to the recovery of this critically endangered species, and it is important to ensure they are protected from threats throughout their range,” McKenna said.

Aquarium officials said North Atlantic right whales remain one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with an estimated 350 traversing the seas, including just 70 reproductive females.

Sightings have been reported in locales ranging from Newfoundlandto New Jersey over the past month, showing the aquatic beasts can be “broadly distributed” at any time, the statement said.

Aquarium scientists have also documented 88 humpback and 121 endangered fin whale sightings this fall during seven flights over the Gulf of Maine, including 38 fin whales in one day alone, according to the statement.

And earlier this week, the aquarium said, researchers eyeballed an endangered blue whale roughly 25 miles south of Boothbay, Maine.

Experts are stunned by the level of whale activity in the area.

“The amount of wildlife we’ve seen feeding has really been quite astounding,” said associate scientist Orla O’Brien, who leads the Cabot Center’s aerial survey team, in the statement. “From fin whales lunge feeding on krill, to right whales and basking sharks skim feeding side by side, to groups of humpbacks, pods of dolphins, and a blue whale—all brought here by a large amount of prey in the Gulf of Maine.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.