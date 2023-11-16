Roger Kastel, illustrator of iconic Jaws movie poster, dies in Worcester County at age 92

Kastel died of kidney and heart failure at a hospice facility, his wife of 66 years, Grace, told The Hollywood Reporter .

Roger Kastel, whose works included over 1,000 illustrations for paperback novels and movie posters, including “The Empire Strikes Back,” retired to Milford in 2013. He died Nov. 8.

The award-winning artist who created the instantly recognizable movie poster for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster horror classic “Jaws” has died in Worcester County. He was 92, according to his website .

The memorable image of a great white shark lunging upward toward an unsuspecting female swimmer began as an oil painting commissioned for the paperback edition of Peter Benchley’s 1974 novel.

The movie was shot on Martha’s Vineyard and won three Academy Awards. It was nominated for best picture.

Kastel, born and raised in White Plains, NY, attended the Arts Students League in Manhattan, and got his first paying art job at the age of 15 doing industrial cartoons. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and returned to pursue a career as a freelance artist, eventually working for every major publishing house in New York, his website said.

Kastel’s first paperback cover was published in the 1960s, and went on to include such bestsellers as John John Steinbeck’s East of Eden (featuring James Dean), H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man and Jackie Collins’ Hollywood Wives.

After retirement, Kastel continued to paint fine art, commission portraits, and exhibit at art shows and galleries. He was a member of Wellesley Society of Artists.

Fellow artists and filmmakers lauded Kastel’s “iconic” work and mourned his passing on X.

“We lost another creative brother,” said artist Drew Struzan who worked on posters for “Blade Runner,” “Indiana Jones,” “Star Wars,” and “Back to the Future.”

Filmmaker Charles de Lauzirika said: “His art will endure forever.”

Kastel is survived by his widow, Grace, his daughter Beth Krebs, of Sherborn, and his son, Matthew Kastel, of Monrovia, Md.









