Route 3 in Billerica reopened to traffic after fuel spill

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 16, 2023, 53 minutes ago
The overturned tanker in Billerica following Wednesday's three-vehicle crash on Route 3. PHOTOGRAPHER/CREATOR State Police DATE UPDATED November 15, 2023 at 2:51:54 PM DISTRIBUTOR NAME HandoutMassachusetts State Police

Route 3 in Billerica reopened Thursday morning, a day after a tanker rolled over and spilled fuel, shutting down a section of the highway in both directions, police said.

Environmental cleanup will resume with lane closures after 10 a.m., according to social media posts by the state Department of Transportation.

The rollover was part of a multivehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Route 3 north. Two other vehicles, a 2022 GMC Sierra and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV, were involved.

The driver of the tanker and another motorist suffered minor injuries in the crash.


