Route 3 in Billerica reopened to traffic after fuel spill

Route 3 in Billerica reopened Thursday morning, a day after a tanker rolled over and spilled fuel, shutting down a section of the highway in both directions, police said.
Environmental cleanup will resume with lane closures after 10 a.m., according to social media posts by the state Department of Transportation.
*Update*. Route 3 is open in both directions this morning.— Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 16, 2023
The rollover was part of a multivehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Route 3 north. Two other vehicles, a 2022 GMC Sierra and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV, were involved.
The driver of the tanker and another motorist suffered minor injuries in the crash.
