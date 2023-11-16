scorecardresearch Skip to main content

US News & World Report ranks Massachusetts elementary schools, with suburbs west of Boston leading the way

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff,Updated November 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
The Eliot K-8 Innovation School in Boston ranked fifth in the survey.Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe

Several of the state’s top-rated public elementary schools are clustered in the wealthy suburbs west of Boston, with Belmont, Wellesley, and Newton each landing in the top five and making multiple appearances in the top 20, according to rankings released this week by US News & World Report.

The publication’s 2024 rankings for the best public elementary and middle schools in each US state were released Tuesday, comparing more than 79,000 schools nationwide “on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students,” US News said in a statement.

The top schools in the survey are overwhelmingly in Eastern Massachusetts — the highest entry west of Worcester is number 49, Williamstown Elementary, in the state’s northwestern corner.

The top-ranked school is Albert S. Woodward Memorial School in Southborough, a small school that serves grades 2 and 3 and has an enrollment of 269 and a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1, according to US News.

Belmont has three K-4 schools in the top 20, with Winn Brook ranked second, Mary Lee Burbank coming in sixth, and Daniel Butler rated 20th. Wellesley has two K-5 schools in the top 20, with Hunnewell ranked third and John D. Hardy ranked 12th. Newton has two K-5 schools in the top 10, with Mason-Rice finishing fourth and John Ward 10th.

The popular Eliot K-8 Innovation School in Boston’s North End, which has a student population just below 800 and a 14-1 ratio of students to teachers, ranked fifth, the district’s only appearance in the top 100.

Rounding out the top 10 schools are Spring Street School in Shrewsbury at number seven, Swallow/Union School in Dunstable at number eight, and Woodland School in Weston at number nine.

Hildreth Elementary in the town of Harvard ranked 11th, Wampatuck Elementary in Scituate ranked 13th, and Governor Edward Winslow Elementary in Marshfield ranked 15th.

Westwood boasted two schools in the top 20; William E. Sheehan at number 14 and Martha Jones at number 17. Rounding out the top 20 are Vinson-Owen Elementary in Winchester at number 16, and then two Acton schools: Paul P. Gates Elementary at number 18, and the Luther Conant School at number 19.

“The 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child’s school and how well it’s doing within its community,” LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at US News, said in the statement. “Easily accessible data on student-teacher ratio, district spending, and the number of school counselors available at the school can keep parents informed and involved.”

Here are the top 100 Massachusetts elementary schools ranked by US News & World Report.

  1. Albert S. Woodward Memorial School, Southborough
  2. Winn Brook Elementary, Belmont
  3. Hunnewell Elementary, Wellesley
  4. Mason-Rice Elementary, Newton
  5. Eliot Elementary, Boston
  6. Mary Lee Burbank Elementary, Belmont
  7. Spring Street School, Shrewsbury
  8. Swallow/Union School, Dunstable
  9. Woodland Elementary, Weston
  10. John Ward Elementary, Newton
  11. Hildreth Elementary, Harvard
  12. John D. Hardy Elementary, Wellesley
  13. Wampatuck Elementary, Scituate
  14. William E. Sheehan School, Westwood
  15. Governor Edward Winslow Elementary, Marshfield
  16. Vinson-Owen Elementary, Winchester
  17. Martha Jones School, Westwood
  18. Paul P. Gates Elementary, Acton
  19. Luther Conant School, Acton
  20. Daniel Butler Elementary, Belmont
  21. Alcott Elementary, Concord
  22. South Elementary, Hingham
  23. Maria Hastings Elementary, Lexington
  24. Bowman Elementary, Lexington
  25. Roger E. Wellington Elementary, Belmont
  26. High Plain Elementary, Andover
  27. Paul Hanlon School, Westwood
  28. Ambrose Elementary, Winchester
  29. John M. Tobin Elementary, Cambridge
  30. Huckleberry Hill Elementary, Lynnfield
  31. North Falmouth Elementary, Falmouth
  32. Margaret A. Neary School, Southborough
  33. Field Elementary, Weston
  34. Joseph Estabrook Elementary, Lexington
  35. Broadmeadow Elementary, Needham
  36. J.F. Kennedy Memorial School, Franklin
  37. Manchester Memorial Elementary, Manchester
  38. J. Harding Armstrong Elementary, Westborough
  39. Peirce Elementary, Newton
  40. Chickering Elementary, Dover
  41. Loker School, Wayland
  42. Downey School, Westwood
  43. Martin Luther King Jr. School, Cambridge
  44. Lincoln Street Elementary, Northborough
  45. Joseph E. Fiske Elementary, Wellesley
  46. Heights Elementary, Sharon
  47. Old Post Road School, Walpole
  48. Elm Street School, Walpole
  49. Williamstown Elementary, Williamstown
  50. William L. Foster Elementary, Hingham
  51. Carlisle School, Carlisle
  52. Bridge Elementary, Lexington
  53. Joshua Eaton Elementary, Reading
  54. Burke/Memorial Elementary, Medway
  55. East Elementary, Sharon
  56. Countryside Elementary, Newton
  57. Hopkins Elementary, Hopkinton
  58. Maria L. Baldwin School, Cambridge
  59. Annie E. Fales Elementary, Westborough
  60. Katharine Lee Bates Elementary, Wellesley
  61. Elmwood Elementary, Hopkinton
  62. Lieutenant Job Lane School, Bedford
  63. Lincoln School, Lincoln
  64. Heath Elementary, Chestnut Hill
  65. L.D. Batchelder Elementary, North Reading
  66. John D. Runkle Elementary, Brookline
  67. Dale Street School, Medfield
  68. John A. Crisafulli Elementary, Westford
  69. Floral Street School, Shrewsbury
  70. Pierce Elementary, Brookline
  71. Schofield Elementary, Wellesley
  72. Old Hammondtown Elementary, Mattapoisett
  73. Johnson Elementary, Natick
  74. Abbot Elementary, Westford
  75. Orleans Elementary, Orleans
  76. South Elementary, Andover
  77. E. Ethel Little School, North Reading
  78. Glover Elementary, Milton
  79. Ivan G. Smith Elementary, Danvers
  80. Deerfield School, Westwood
  81. Horace Mann Elementary, Newton
  82. Willard Elementary, Concord
  83. Winthrop Elementary, Melrose
  84. Day Elementary, Westford
  85. Tisbury Elementary, Tisbury
  86. Plymouth River Elementary, Hingham
  87. Blanchard Memorial School, Boxborough
  88. Fiske Elementary, Lexington
  89. Manomet Elementary, Plymouth
  90. Thoreau Elementary, Concord
  91. J. Turner Hood School, North Reading
  92. Summer Street Elementary, Lynnfield
  93. Franklin Elementary, Newton
  94. Mildred Aitken School, Seekonk
  95. C.C. Burr Elementary, Auburndale
  96. William Mitchell Elementary, Needham
  97. Brackett Elementary, Arlington
  98. Acushnet Elementary, Acushnet
  99. Lincoln Elementary, Winchester
  100. Peter Noyes Elementary, Sudbury

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.

