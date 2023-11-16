Warwick man who ran ‘large-scale’ heroin operation sentenced to nine years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE — A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for running a large-scale heroin and fentanyl operation out of the home he shared with his girlfriend and her two children.
Jose Manuel Rosario Mella is his real name, but members of the Rhode Island DEA task force found that the 55-year-old Warwick man used many fake names, including Luis Cortes, in order to conceal his identity.
Rosario Mella came under surveillance in summer 2020 for suspected drug trafficking. In August 2020, the police moved in on Rosario Mella. They stopped him as he drove away from his house, and a Warwick drug K-9 located “hides” to conceal contraband in a child safety seat and behind the front passenger seat. During a search of his house, authorities said, they found a kilo of heroin stored in a kitchen pantry, a loaded pistol inside a storage bin in a bathroom, $337,660 cash throughout the house, and items and equipment to package narcotics.
The $337,660 cash represented the sale of about 13 kilos of heroin, according to information presented to the court.
Advertisement
Rosario Mella, who had previously been arrested in New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced him to nine years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Rosario Mella’s gun, two vehicles, and the money seized by law enforcement are forfeited to the government.
“This defendant carried out a large-scale drug trafficking organization with zero concern for either the communities poisoned by his toxic shipments of fentanyl and heroin, or for the safety of his own children — one of whose car seats he used to hide his drug shipments,” US Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement. “With today’s sentence, a large-scale drug trafficker is out of business and off of Rhode Island streets, and I commend the DEA and our state and local law enforcement partners for their diligent work to make that happen.”
Advertisement
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.