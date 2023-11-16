Warwick man who ran ‘large-scale’ heroin operation sentenced to nine years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE — A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for running a large-scale heroin and fentanyl operation out of the home he shared with his girlfriend and her two children.

Jose Manuel Rosario Mella is his real name, but members of the Rhode Island DEA task force found that the 55-year-old Warwick man used many fake names, including Luis Cortes, in order to conceal his identity.

Rosario Mella came under surveillance in summer 2020 for suspected drug trafficking. In August 2020, the police moved in on Rosario Mella. They stopped him as he drove away from his house, and a Warwick drug K-9 located “hides” to conceal contraband in a child safety seat and behind the front passenger seat. During a search of his house, authorities said, they found a kilo of heroin stored in a kitchen pantry, a loaded pistol inside a storage bin in a bathroom, $337,660 cash throughout the house, and items and equipment to package narcotics.