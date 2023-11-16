As Congress starts Thanksgiving break, a cornucopia of problems awaits their return

But the upbeat nature of the message masked the subtext of it: House Republican were in desperate need of a break — from each other.

“We hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving,” the notice said, announcing the chamber would next meet in two weeks.

WASHINGTON — As the congressional work week came to a surprise end for the House on Wednesday, a chipper message arrived in lawmakers’ inboxes from the party whip.

Indeed, the cancelation of remaining votes for the week came minutes after a legislative strike by House conservatives against party leadership. Angry after the House had easily passed a conservative-priority-free temporary funding extension on Tuesday night, hard-line Republicans (and a few moderates) surprised colleagues by tanking a procedural vote to signal their displeasure. One portion of the temporary spending bills will run until Jan. 19, and the others will be extended until Feb. 2.

Advertisement

It was a fitting end to a House run of 10 straight weeks in Washington that included an ousted speaker and bitter disputes over his replacement, and culminated in almost-fistfights. Many lawmakers expressed hope that a holiday at home with family would do wonders to cool heads.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“The tensions are really, really hot,” Florida Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said. “It probably is not a bad thing to get everybody home for a little while. ... Lower the temperature a little bit.”

Hours after their colleagues’ departure, the Senate easily passed the bifurcated funding extension, 87-11.

But there’s little evidence that the underlying dynamics that have fueled the unprecedented fall stretch for the House and the bitter relationships on display will be cured with some turkey and pie, however delicious that premise may sound. Indeed, as families around the country gather with their loved ones, for all the drama and relaxation that tends to come with it, lawmakers predicted their party feud will still be waiting for them when they return to Washington.

Advertisement

“I don’t think a break does anything,” said Republican Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher as he rolled his eyes at the suggestion. “It’s appropriate that the new [funding bill], at least one of them, ends on Groundhog Day, because it’s Groundhog Day in the House of Representatives.”

Aside from the unusually long slog of mostly four-day workweeks this fall, the grudges among House Republicans have been steadily building all year, stoked throughout the nine-month rise and fall of former speaker Kevin McCarthy and the October fights to replace him.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson, a moderate Republican, said this Congress has “been a pretty rocky ride the whole time” and expressed doubt that Thanksgiving would change the difficulties of a tight majority.

“It’s never easy to get work done around here, it’s a lot harder when you have people who I think are prone to emotionally immature decisions,” he said. “I think we need to do our work and quit complaining. And frankly, we need to quit blowing one another up.”

Even the analogy of a dysfunctional family, in keeping with a Thanksgiving theme, felt inappropriate to Arizona Republican Debbie Lesko, who is also retiring for more time with her own loved ones and less with her frustrating colleagues.

“I don’t do some things that members do to each other and with my family, no,” Lesko said.

House Democrats, who have watched from the sidelines as their political opponents brawled — both almost literally and figuratively — were even less circumspect.

Advertisement

“At some point, they’re going to have to stand up to the nuts of the Freedom Caucus,” said Worcester Representative Jim McGovern. “I’m almost feeling bad for [Speaker] Mike Johnson having to stand on the floor and talk to these ridiculous people who don’t give a [thought] about anything but their own egos.”

When Congress returns from Thanksgiving, it will have a few weeks to deal with a to-do list that includes resolving government funding beyond January, passing military aid to Israel and Ukraine, and dealing with a defense authorization. Meanwhile, aside from perhaps some tryptophan-induced rest, none of the margins for passing legislation will be easier.

They could even be tighter in the House after a wholly damning ethics report on New York Representative George Santos released Thursday concluded the Republican “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy” and “blatantly stole from his campaign,” prompting the Ethics Committee chair himself to move for Santos’ expulsion.

Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, told The Washington Post that clearing the House’s funding resolution was fine to make the “kids’ table” of Congress, i.e. the House, happy. But he warned of more to come.

“It’s Thanksgiving, and you know what? If you want to eat your dessert before you eat your turkey, that’s fine,” Rounds said. “But it will make it a bigger problem down the road.”

Advertisement

At a press conference after sending the procedural warning shot, Texas Representative Chip Roy, a conservative Republican agitator, warned Speaker Johnson to have a plan for GOP priorities ready over the holidays.

“He’s promising a fight,” Roy said. “We expect that fight when we get back from Thanksgiving.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.