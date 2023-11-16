Defense Department fails to get clean audit for 6th year

The failure “is not a surprise,” Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told reporters at the Pentagon. “It certainly is not something that we say, ‘It doesn’t matter.’”

Pentagon officials nonetheless claimed significant progress in tracking its assets and correcting hundreds of deficiencies in its accounts.

The US Defense Department failed for the sixth consecutive year to score a clean financial audit, a goal routinely achieved annually by businesses that have a fraction of its $3.8 trillion in assets and $4 trillion in liabilities.

About 1,600 auditors and 700 site visits were needed to review the Defense Department’s business processes and activities. The Defense Department spent $187 million on the audit, a small slice of its $853 billion budget.

Advertisement

The Pentagon’s inspector general’s office has been overseeing the audit work. It said in a statement Thursday that working toward a clean audit will make the department’s operations more efficient and increase public trust. “While we acknowledged enhancements in the DoD’s financial management procedures, significant challenges persist in generating thorough and precise financial statements,” Inspector General Robert Storch said.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Lawmakers have been pressing the Pentagon to produce a “clean” audit by 2027. But the Pentagon sought to put part of the blame on unreliable budgeting by lawmakers, saying that “Congress can further help by stabilizing the budget process and avoiding continuing resolutions and government shutdowns.” McCord said this would be the 14th year with the Pentagon funded by continuing resolutions. The most current stopgap proposal would provide funding for the Pentagon until Feb. 2.

Bloomberg News

Judge in Trump’s Ga. trial bars release of ‘sensitive’ evidence

ATLANTA — The judge overseeing the criminal racketeering case against former president Donald Trump and 14 allies alleging they illegally conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia issued a protective order barring public release of “sensitive” evidence in the matter.

In an order issued Thursday morning, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said the recent release of recorded statements given to prosecutors by four Trump co-defendants who have accepted plea deals in the case warranted the imposition of the protective order. He said in addition to the possibility of exposing potential witnesses to threats or other dangers, the release of such pretrial materials to the public, including evidence that could eventually be deemed inadmissible, could taint potential jurors.

Advertisement

“The Court has an interest in ensuring that all parties retain their right to a fair trial before an unbiased jury, a process that could become unattainable should the public be allowed to vet every piece of unfiltered evidence months before trial,” McAfee wrote.

Another reason for the order, the judge wrote, was to minimize the threat that future public release of materials could have a chilling effect on the parties’ willingness to share discovery material.

“Only with full and unimpeded discovery will a case as cumbersome as this ever stay on track and be ready for trial without inordinate delay,” he said.

The order defines “sensitive materials” as “any evidence within the State’s discovery productions to the defendants and their counsel which the State believes in good faith is entitled to confidential treatment.”

The decision came after The Washington Post published details of the recorded statements of the four co-defendants. The recordings of interviews between prosecutors and pro-Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell and Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall offered previously undisclosed details about the effort by Trump and his allies to reverse his defeat.

Advertisement

Following the video leak, the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis filed an emergency request seeking a protective order — arguing the release was “clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats before trial.”

Prosecutors had originally sought a protective order barring the public release of discovery material in September. But the order was still being negotiated between prosecutors and the litany of defense attorneys in the case, who have offered competing views on what should and should not be made public about the sprawling racketeering case.

Washington Post

In symbolic vote, House GOP slashes salaries

Just before hard-right House Republicans staged a floor mutiny over spending on Wednesday that sent lawmakers home early for their Thanksgiving break, they managed one final vote, on a measure to reduce the salary of an obscure Biden administration official to $1.

It was the 25th time in the three weeks since Speaker Mike Johnson was elected to the top post — and at least the 31st time this year — that Republicans have spent time on the House floor using a spending bill to try to strip the salary of a member of President Biden’s team.

On Wednesday, the would-be victims included Xavier Becerra, the health secretary, and Vincent J. Munster, a virus scientist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Last week, it was Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary. Those efforts all failed when dozens of Republicans refused to back them. But others, such as ones taking aim at Lloyd J. Austin III, the defense secretary, and Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, have succeeded.

Advertisement

The votes are purely symbolic; there is no way the Democratic-led Senate would agree to any of them. But House Republicans’ choice to repeatedly push such proposals highlights their slash-and-burn approach to federal spending, and why Congress is facing such a steep challenge reaching a longer-term deal to fund the government.

New York Times

One arrested at protest outside DNC headquarters

At least one person was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza “illegally and violently” protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday night, US Capitol Police said.

Demonstration organizers said at least 100 participants suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and pushed by police. Six officers suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and punched, police said on social media.

Organizers for Jewish Voice for Peace Action, which describes itself as the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, said protesters arrived outside the DNC building at 430 South Capitol St. SE about 7 p.m. after a candlelight vigil at the corner of South Capitol and D streets.

Demonstration organizer Dani Noble disputed the police account that protesters engaged in violent activity and said that they gathered peacefully at the entrance to engage lawmakers. She said that police shoved demonstrators and pulled them away from the entrance.

Demonstrator Sumaya Awad, a member of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, said participants had just locked arms in front of the building when police responded “with brute force. They gave us no warning.”

Advertisement

One person was pushed over a railing and fell on their head, Awad said. There were multiple calls for medics, she said.

Capitol Police spokespeople could not be reached for comment, but the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that ”our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE.”

Capitol Police said that all members of Congress were evacuated from the area.

The demonstration was one of several across the nation since the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and Israel’s blockade and recurring strikes against Gaza.

Washington Post