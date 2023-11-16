California authorities arrest man in death of Jewish demonstrator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Jewish man during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the 50-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday and will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter.
Paul Kessler, 69, died early Nov. 6 at a hospital following a Nov. 5 confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.
Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said subsequently that that deputies determined Kessler had fallen backward and struck his head on the ground.
The pro-Palestinian demonstrator stayed at the scene and told deputies he had called 911, Fryhoff said.
Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation, officials said.