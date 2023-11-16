Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve better

Reporting from Israel at the time, I lined up an interview with Yitzhak Rabin, the soldier-politician who was prime minister at that time. Rabin told me this was perhaps the last best chance for peace. He said he would not let the opportunity slip by, and he was determined not to let the right-wing Israeli settlers , who were gobbling up land on the West Bank that could be a Palestinian homeland, sidetrack peace.

Thirty years ago the hopeful news of an accommodation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Oslo Accords , electrified the Middle East. Worked on in secret, with the help of the Norwegians, the Oslo Accords seem now, in retrospect, to have been a high water mark in the struggle for peace between Arabs and Jews in the Holy Land.

I then went to see opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. He said seeking accommodation with the Palestinians was the wrong way to go. Instead, he said, Israel should persuade more Arab countries to recognize Israel.

I came away thinking Rabin’s vision would certainly carry the day, but I was proved wrong. Two years later, Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli who thought accommodation with Palestinians was a sin and Rabin a traitor. Netanyahu went on to become the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history, and his view that more Arab states should recognize Israel was a success, just as were his efforts to keep Palestinians from achieving a state of their own.

In the interim, Netanyahu has entered the history books as Israel’s worst prime minister. His efforts to reform the court system by diluting the power of the judiciary sparked a constitutional crisis resulting in massive demonstrations throughout the land. To many Israelis, it seemed as if Netanyahu was chiseling away at democracy itself with no checks on his power. He returned recently as prime minister of the most right-wing government in the country’s history, putting in charge officials who are determined to back the Settler Movement to the detriment of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation. It was not lost on Israelis that gutting the judiciary was his best chance of avoiding a conviction on corruption charges.

Then, on Oct. 7, he presided over the worst intelligence failure in Israel’s history when Hamas attacked from Gaza, a place Israelis were led to believe was so tightly controlled by Israel that no threat could ever develop without Israel knowing about it in advance.

Israel suffered grievously — about 1,200 people were killed and 240 people were taken hostage — but the retaliatory bombing of Gaza, which pulverized entire city blocks, killing thousands of men, women, and children, smacked of collective punishment. Netanyahu’s first reaction was to deny responsibility for the intelligence failure. “Unlike previous prime ministers … Netanyahu didn’t attend any funerals of the victims. … Incapable of expressing empathy, his televised addresses to the nation only remind us how bereft we are of leadership,” Israeli author Yossi Klein Halevi wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

President Biden rushed to Israel after the Hamas attack in a gesture of support. He should have made a president-to-president visit and embraced Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, instead of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The photograph of Netanyahu shoving his president aside so he could be the first to greet Biden spoke more than a thousand words.

Netanyahu’s priority, as always, will be to remain in power, and he hopes that a long, vicious war in Gaza will make people forget his culpability in not protecting his country.

As for the Palestinians, Netanyahu will continue to work toward making sure they never have a state of their own. Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve better.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”