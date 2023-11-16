The Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team rose above adversity after losing seniors Kileigh Gorman, Izzy Graziano to knee injuries

Gorman, the catalyst of the Feehan offense, hurt her knee when the Shamrocks visited The Pennington School (N.J.) for a preseason scrimmage. She played through pain in the first first five games, including an excruciating 160 minutes in back-to-back games that reared its ugly head. Battling discomfort to walk, Gorman had an MRI after a 1-1 draw against Notre Dame (Hingham) on Sept. 21.

As the Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team has made its run to Saturday’s Division 1 state final against top-seeded Natick, the 20-0-1 Shamrocks have done so minus a pair of valuable seniors, Kileigh Gorman and Izzy Graziano.

The result was devastating for the senior captain: a torn meniscus. Following a junior season in which the Norwood resident paced the Catholic Central League in scoring (23 goals, 21 assists) and earned All-New England and Globe All-Scholastic honors, Gorman had high hopes for her final high school season.

“The mentality here is that we expect to be one of the best every year no matter who’s on the field,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “As a team, we had a pretty serious conversation after [Gorman got hurt]. She’s been a huge part of the team for the past three years. This team is as good at grinding as I’ve ever had here.”

Gorman, who has committed to the University of Connecticut, suited up one last time for the Shamrocks and scored the opening goal on senior night Oct. 26 in a 6-1 nonleague victory over Notre Dame (Hingham).

“It was definitely an emotional ride,” said Gorman. “I knew it was going to be my last chance. The fact that I got a chance to score that first goal, it was pretty incredible. My parents even said that it brought a tear to their eyes.”

Last spring, Graziano tore an anterior cruciate ligament. A player who appeared in every game last season, she was in line for a starting role after cracking the lineup for over a third of the games last season.

On the bench for every practice and game, unless she has a physical therapy appointment, Graziano has brought incredible enthusiasm, and has served as the team’s statistician.

“She’s been as big a part of the team that she can be,” said Silva. “It’s tough when you’re 17 years old, losing something that you love and not being able to step on the field as a senior.”

Senior captain Maddie Eddy, committed to play at Merrimack, battled back from a broken arm that cut short her sophomore season and a broken collarbone that hampered her last year. She returned in a cast to score the lone goal in a 2-1 semifinal defeat to Hingham, the eventual champion. On Tuesday night, Eddy was the hero in a 1-0 semifinal triumph over No. 3 Hopkinton, scoring the lone goal on a curving corner kick.

Junior Kat Regan returned from a seven-game absence to help solidify a talented backline, alongside star junior Amanda Peck. Fellow junior Brooke Kennedy provides the heartbeat of at center mid, filtering play to Eddy and senior captain Ava Graham, who is headed to Holy Cross . The Shamrocks have incorporated a next-player up mantra that would make any coach proud.

Gorman has made her presence felt as a leader, setting a positive example for those around her by delivering the pre-game speech before games and even scouting other teams for game preparations. Without the chance to let her skills do the talking, Gorman has risen to the challenge with her support and guidance.

“When I was on the field, I wanted to use that voice and inspire others,” said Gorman. “With my injury, it changed how I viewed myself as a captain. I use my voice and try to be a positive influence.”

“It’d be great to end her career with a trophy in her hands, along with everybody else — this senior group who has made us who we are,” said Silva.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.