The Celtics are a no-excuses kind of team, and they proved it in Philadelphia

When it’s played in Philadelphia, for the second time in seven days, and when it’s a rematch against one of the only two teams that have beaten you so far in this young season, then it might even deserve two red circles. Measuring sticks come and go across the course of a full season, but right now, as the revamped Celtics continue to figure out their identity, they knew they were facing one Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Playoff combatants a season ago, contenders again for the Eastern Conference crown, the Celtics and Sixers headed into the season eyeing each other with a combination of respect and wariness, well aware of how every game they play can reveal or expose something about the other. In an NBA schedule peppered with less-than-scintillating matchups further down the conference standings, these games always turn up the heat.

“I feel like any time we play Philly it’s heightened,” is how guard Derrick White described it. “The crowd, the atmosphere, it’s fun to play in. Whether we win, lose, it’s going to be a great game every time.”

Down two starters because of Jaylen Brown’s illness and Kristaps Porzingis’s bruised knee, on the road against a quality opponent, who like themselves, had only lost two games to date, with early-season stakes that put first place in the conference on the line, the Celtics faced hurdles. But with the Sixers playing the second half of a back-to-back, a night after losing to Indiana, this was a time to strike.

“No different tonight,” White said.

No different in meaning, but different in outcome. With a hard-fought, convincing 117-107 win, the Celtics said plenty about the quality of depth on their roster, about their ability to offset the absence of two key cogs in their rotation, about their determination to avoid another second-half meltdown against a team that will no doubt be back to test them again.

“Yeah, I think it speaks to the culture of our team and our organization, the next man up mentality that’s going to be nice to have during the season” said Jayson Tatum, whose 29 points led all scorers and also led four Celtics in double figures. “We don’t make excuses, we just find ways to try and win. How tough we are as a team, how hard we played, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win every time, regardless of who is in and who is out.”

The goal is to get to the playoffs with healthy starters, at which point a team’s rotation naturally gets tighter and smaller. Getting there is so much easier when those top rotation guys can manage minutes within the season, can take the time they need to recover from illness or minor injury, and can do it with the confidence that their backups will step up when needed. Without Brown and Porzingis, the Celtics got help from all over the roster.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla inserted veteran Al Horford back into the starting lineup in place of Porzingis, and tabbed Sam Hauser to start in Brown’s place, with the two of them joining Tatum, White and Jrue Holiday to open the game. Horford turned back the clock to the best of his younger days, scoring 15 points (on four 3-pointers), grabbing eight rebounds and contributing five blocks and three assists. And while Hauser scored five, the Celtics also got five points and three assists from Payton Pritchard, nine points and six rebounds from Luke Kornet, tons of effort along with five rebounds and a steal in just over eight minutes from Dalano Banton and five more points with hustle plays from Svi Mykhailiuk.

And then there was White, who took control late and finished with 27 points and five assists, and his backcourt mate Holiday, who added 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

“I felt we didn’t miss a beat tonight, and that’s the consistency in our development, where the goal is to not miss a beat when you’re in situations like this,” Mazzulla said. “Those guys were ready to play. Ten games in they haven’t gotten their names called a lot, but they were called on tonight and were ready to go.”

As Tatum put it, “that’s the luxury we have of our team, so many talented guys. I say it all the time - I tell D-White to be aggressive. When he’s being aggressive and assertive, it’s great for our team. He can take over for a stretch of a game, give us that lift. He’s always going to make the right play …

“And Al — he’s the ultimate professional and ultimate team guy, does whatever we need him to do. We all believe in him and the work he puts in, the level of poise and intensity he plays with.”

Together, they sealed this one with about five minutes to go. With reigning MVP Joel Embiid looking sluggish, Tyrese Maxey was doing his best to pick up the slack, and his two free throws at the six-minute mark cut a Celtics lead that had been as much as 17 in the first half to a single point, 99-98. But Embiid would turn it over shortly thereafter, Tatum would take that steal and finish off a driving layup flat on his back, drawing the foul to complete a three-point play. Horford then blocked a driving Maxey at the opposite rim, and White, with the rebound, swished a three from the top of the key.

Time out Philly; game effectively over.

“I think it was just good for us to be resilient and find a way to win this game,” Horford said. “Obviously they were on a back-to-back, and that’s something you have to take into account, but for us it was having the ability to stay with it and being able to close out the game that was important.”

