Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson insists this time he’s ready

The Browns are counting on Thompson-Robinson to not only produce but keep their playoff hopes alive as their new starter after they lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season with a fractured right shoulder suffered last week at Baltimore.

It’s a big ask for Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, who made an emergency start on Oct. 1 against the Ravens when Watson was ruled out just hours before kickoff with a shoulder strain.

Rushed into a start he wasn’t prepared for after getting only a handful of snaps in practice that week with Cleveland’s starters, Thompson-Robinson looked overwhelmed and played like it.

The Ravens intercepted him three times and sacked him four in a 28-3 rout that made the Browns’ decision to trade veteran backup Joshua Dobbs this summer appear foolish.

Thompson-Robinson is getting a second chance — and first at redemption — on Sunday against AFC North rival Pittsburgh (6-3).

He’s ready this time.

“I know what to expect now,” said Thompson-Robinson. “Unlike many other people out there, I’ve been in an NFL game, so I’m not stepping out there for the first time. I’m not just going out there wide-eyed anymore.”

Maybe. But his eyes are certain to enlarge at the sight of Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the league’s elite edge rushers and game-wreckers, leading a defense with a proven record when facing rookie QBs (the Steelers are 49-14 in such games since 1970).

If there’s pressure, Thompson-Robinson insists he’s not feeling it.

“If I would’ve had this game that first week in Week 4, I’d probably have a bunch of jitters and nervousness and probably not be able to get out any answers to you guys,” he said. “But I’ve gotten that first one under my belt. I know what it takes now to be an NFL quarterback and not just be a college quarterback being in the NFL. I’ve taken that next step.”

Texans again relevant

The electric play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the leadership of first-year coach DeMeco Ryans have made the Texans relevant for the first time in years.

On Sunday, the Texans (5-4) host the Cardinals (2-8) and will try for their first three-game winning streak since 2018.

“We’re excited about what our guys have done here to create the energy and the buzz around the city,” Ryans said. “I think our fans here in Houston deserve it, and we’re just excited to continue to go out another week and just go play good football. I think if we continue to play good football, the city will continue to be excited.”

The Texans (5-4) have returned to playoff contention after three miserable seasons during which they were among the worst teams in the league. It’s the first time they’ve won five games since going 10-6 in 2019.

Stroud, who was the second overall pick in the draft, became the only rookie quarterback in the past 40 years to lead winning drives in the final two minutes in two straight games when Houston beat Cincinnati last week. He orchestrated a six-play, 55-yard drive, capped by a 38-yard field goal that gave the Texans a 30-27 victory over the Bengals.

A week earlier, Stroud needed less than 46 seconds to put together a 75-yard drive that he finished with a 15-yard TD pass in a 39-37 win over the Buccaneers.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie out there, I know that,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Taking one for the team

Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith is still taking one for the team. Even at 70. Smith says he tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder off the bone in three places when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee plowed over him on the sideline at the end of Kazee’s game-clinching interception return in last Sunday’s victory over the Packers. Kazee picked off Jordan Love at the goal line and then raced down the Steelers sideline before stepping out of bounds while simultaneously getting shoved by Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound Kazee was basically at full speed when he slammed into his team’s septuagenarian special teams guru. “I couldn’t get up,” Smith said. “When I landed on my shoulder, it went numb and I couldn’t get off the ground. I got trampled on a couple times and I rolled over on my back.” . . . Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga plans to retire from the NFL with the Packers after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with them. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced that Bulaga had let the team know about his intent to retire as a Packer. Bulaga hasn’t played in the NFL since appearing in one game with the Chargers in 2021.